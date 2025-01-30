LiAngelo Ball said he’s a better rapper than Cam’ron

LiAngelo Ball, the professional basketball player who now doubles as a rising star in the rap world, declares his skill sets on the mic and hardwood are superior to esteemed spitter Cam’ron.

LiAngelo Ball is part of a pro basketball dynasty

Ball is the middle son of LaVar Ball who boasts that he got all three of his sons into the NBA (including eldest son Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls and youngest son LaMelo in Charlotte). LiAngelo, whose nickname and stage name is “Gelo,” is now a rising rap star who shocked the hip-hop industry with his hit track “Tweaker.”

That song directly led to Ball signing a record deal with Def Jam worth upwards of $13 million. He is still playing ball in the G-League, the NBA’s minor league system.

LiAngelo Ball’s deal is similar to one in the NBA

According to ESPN, Gelo and his label, Born2Ball Music Group, is now a subsidiary of Def Jam and Universal Music Group. The original deal is worth $8 million guaranteed but could be up to $13 million depending on unspecified music metrics. In the deal, Ball retains ownership of his music.

While this was going down, Ball and Cam’ron lobbed some shots at each other after Ball claimed that he and Cam’ron were in the same boat.

Cam’ron and LiAngelo Ball trade barbs

Cam’ron, a former basketball star-turned-rap icon, is the co-host of the popular sports podcast, “It is What it Is,” opposite Ma$e. Cam took exception to Ball’s remarks and insinuated that he’s not on his level.

Ball fired back at Cam’ron, saying that he’s never heard Cam’ron’s name mentioned in anyone’s Top 5 rappers of all time.

Soon after Ball inked the deal with the music goliaths, Complex caught up with him to get his thoughts on the Cam’ron diss.

“I don’t deal with it,” he said on “Complex 360” podcast. “That don’t bother me, bro. I’ll just address it. I ain’t finna get punked for nothing. Like, dawg, what is you saying?”

Ball continued, adding: “They don’t know me at all. I don’t know Cam’ron, bro. I think I rap colder than him. Basketball, colder than them n—-s. I’m not over here like, ‘Dang, he said I can’t do this.’ I knew this s— was coming. I just be keeping it cool.”

Despite the shade, Ball hastened to add that he believes Cam’ron is a legend and he’s not “disrespecting him.” He just thinks he’s better at rapping and balling than Cam’ron.

“I’m feeling like I’m up there in my music,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ball kept it all in the family in the making of his music video. He recruited his older brother, Lonzo, and younger brother, LaMelo, to appear in his debut short film.