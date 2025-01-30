Memphis rapper GloRilla embarks on first headlining tour

Memphis rap sensation GloRilla will launch The GLORIOUS Tour in support of her debut album. The nationwide trek begins March 5 in Oklahoma City, marking her transition from Memphis underground artist to Grammy-nominated performer.

The tour announcement follows GloRilla’s Grammy nominations for her double-platinum hit “Yeah Glo!” in both the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.

The CMG signee will perform in New York, Atlanta, Houston and Chicago. Her fanbase, known as the GloRidaz, will have first access to tickets through an exclusive presale beginning Thursday. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday at noon local time.

Each stop on the tour will feature tracks from her debut album alongside earlier releases. Her success highlights the growing prominence of Memphis’s rap scene and its musical legacy.

For complete tour dates and ticket information, visit GloRilla’s official website or social media channels.