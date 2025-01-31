The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ features music icons

The Weeknd’s new album features guest appearances from Florence + the Machine and Lana Del Rey. The collaboration marks a historic moment in modern pop music, as these three powerhouse artists have collectively amassed over 100 billion streams globally.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker has released the final album in his acclaimed cinematic ‘After Hours’ trilogy’, ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’, with standout tracks including ‘Reflections Laughing’ featuring Florence’s Instantly recognisable ethereal vocals and regular collaborator Travis Scott. The trilogy has become one of the most successful musical narratives of the decade, with ‘After Hours’ alone generating more than 15 billion streams.

The Weeknd and Lana have collaborated a handful of times – including on ‘Lust for Life’, ‘Stargirl Interlude’, and ‘Prisoner’ – and the ‘Video Games’ hitmaker gives one of her best vocal deliveries to date on hair-raising ballad ‘The Abyss’. Their creative partnership spans nearly a decade, with each collaboration pushing musical boundaries.

The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – recently shared a picture in the studio with legendary Italian composer Giorgio Moroder on social media and The Father of Disco is featured on the tune ‘Big Sleep’. Moroder’s involvement brings a distinctive touch to the album, blending classic disco elements with modern production techniques.

The mammoth 22-song album – which The Weeknd has been suggesting is his final album under the moniker The Weeknd – opens with ‘Wake Me Up’ featuring French EDM duo Justice. Initial critical response has been overwhelmingly positive, with several publications already hailing it as a potential Album of the Year contender.

And another regular collaborator, Future, appears on ‘Enjoy The Show’. The track marks their seventh collaboration together, following previous hits that have dominated charts worldwide.

Previously released singles include ‘São Paulo’ with Brazilian pop star Anitta, ‘Timeless’ with Playboi Carti and ‘Dancing In The Flames’. Each single has achieved significant commercial success, with ‘São Paulo’ reaching number one in 12 countries.

‘Hurry Up Tomorrow‘ follows 2020’s ‘After Hours’ and 2022’s ‘Dawn FM’. The trilogy represents The Weeknd’s most ambitious project to date, connecting themes of love, loss, and redemption across three distinct sonic landscapes.

The award-winning musician will also appear alongside Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and Gabby Barrett in an upcoming psychological thriller film with the same name as the album, which arrives on May 16, 2025. The film promises to expand the album’s narrative into a visual experience.

The Weeknd recently addressed why he could soon walk away from his stage name and move on to a new phase of his career, telling Variety: “It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for. I feel like it comes with so much … You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards and more number ones. It never ends until you end it.”

The singer has no intention of actually walking away from the music business – but he feels he’s already “mastered” The Weeknd’s persona. His evolution as an artist has seen him transform from an anonymous Toronto songwriter to one of the most recognizable voices in contemporary music.

He reflected: “I don’t think I can stop doing that. But everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now.”

“I think I’ve overcome every challenge as this persona, and that’s why I’m really excited about this film, because I love this challenge. But I just want to know what comes after. I want to know what tomorrow looks like.”

The album represents a culmination of The Weeknd‘s artistic journey, featuring innovative production techniques and genre-bending compositions. The project was recorded across multiple studios worldwide, involving some of the industry’s most renowned producers and engineers. Early reviews have praised the album’s ambitious scope and masterful execution, with particular attention to its seamless blend of various musical styles and emotional depth.