Kim Kardashian tries to shield her kids from fame

Kim Kardashian is determined to “protect” her children from the pressures of fame. As one of the most followed celebrities on social media with over 364 million Instagram followers, her concern for her children’s privacy has become increasingly significant.

The 44-year-old star – who has Psalm, five, Chicago, seven, Saint, nine, and North, 11, with ex-husband Kanye West – has revealed that she’s trying to shield her kids from potentially negative influences. The Kardashian-West children have grown up in the spotlight, with their lives documented since birth on various media platforms.

“I try to protect that and be so mindful … like them being their own people and them not feeling like they have to, you know, be in our shadows,” Kim explained during an appearance on ‘The World’s First Podcast’. Child psychology experts have long emphasized the importance of allowing children of famous parents to develop their own identities.

North has already received some lucrative opportunities – but Kim is determined to protect her daughter. At age 11, North has already gained significant social media attention, with her TikTok account garnering millions of followers under her mother’s supervision.

“She’ll get an offer to do a photo shoot or something. And like, we really sit and talk about it as a family,” the brunette beauty – who was married to Kanye between 2014 and 2022 – shared. “Like, ‘Should she do this? What’s too much? What’s not?'” This careful approach to media exposure reflects a growing trend among celebrity parents who are increasingly protective of their children’s privacy.

On the other hand, Kim is keen to allow her children to follow their dreams. This balancing act between protection and opportunity has become a common challenge for parents in the digital age, particularly those in the public eye.

“When these things come about, she wants to do it so badly. She wants to even if it’s not her craft or she wants to learn,” she said. “She just genuinely wants to do it and then the other kids will get voiceovers and then I’ll hear them so proud of each other when they do it, and want to go akid support and they all want one.” Child development specialists note that supporting children’s interests while maintaining boundaries is crucial for healthy development.

Kim has enjoyed huge success with her various business ventures. But the reality star is determined to prioritize her family life. Her empire, including SKIMS and other ventures, is estimated to be worth billions, making the balance between business and family life even more crucial.

“That’s just in my contracts, like no matter what I do, no matter work, like I have to take my kids to school. That’s just my time with them. It’s the morning madness,” she explained. “I love it. It’s amazing. And then when they work and I have to be there, I have to see every last thing. I’m just like, it has to be worth it for us to make a decision.” This commitment to maintaining normal routines despite celebrity status has been praised by parenting experts.

The challenge of raising children in the spotlight has become increasingly complex in the social media era. Studies show that children of famous parents face unique psychological challenges, including identity formation and privacy concerns. Kim’s approach to balancing her children’s exposure to fame while maintaining their privacy reflects a growing awareness among celebrity parents about the potential impacts of early fame on child development.

Recent research indicates that children who grow up in the public eye face increased risks of anxiety and stress-related issues. By implementing strict boundaries and maintaining regular routines, Kim demonstrates a modern approach to celebrity parenting that prioritizes mental health and normal childhood experiences.

The Kardashian family’s influence on popular culture continues to evolve, with the next generation already showing signs of inheriting their parents’ creative talents and business acumen. However, Kim’s protective stance suggests a shift in how celebrity children are being raised in the digital age, with more emphasis on privacy and personal development than previous generations.