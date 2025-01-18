Kim Kardashian sparks buzz with a new romance reveal

Kim Kardashian teased a new romance in the latest ‘The Kardashians‘ trailer.

The 44-year-old reality TV star revealed things are so serious with her new mystery man that she was even considering building extra closet space just for him. This renovation would add to her already impressive 4,000-square-foot primary closet in her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

In the clip, she was seen measuring out the area and saying: “To here, I make a whole ‘his’ closet.” The scene was filmed in her California home, which she purchased during her divorce settlement with Kanye West.

Her mother Kris replied: “You must really like him” and Kim said: “He’ll be happy.” Kris Jenner, who has been managing her children’s careers for over 15 years, has been known to offer relationship advice to her daughters throughout their reality TV journey.

Later, when speaking directly to the camera, she said: “I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating, and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.” This confession comes after months of public statements about focusing solely on her business ventures and family.

Kim’s last romance was with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. but they split eight months ago. Their relationship sparked media attention when they were first spotted together at multiple high-profile events in Los Angeles.

Before that, she dated ‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson and she shares four children – North, 11, Saint, 10, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five – with former husband Kanye West. Her nine-month relationship with Davidson made headlines throughout 2022, while her marriage to West lasted from 2014 to 2022.

Meanwhile, it was claimed back in December that Kim has started dating someone new but is determined to keep the relationship out of the spotlight. This decision marks a significant shift from her previously public relationships that often dominated entertainment news.

“Kim has started dating someone new and is keeping it very under wraps. She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous,” a source told Us Weekly. This approach reflects a new chapter for the star, who has experienced both the benefits and challenges of high-profile relationships.

Since her split from Beckham Jr last year, Kim has been focusing her energies on her children and her business. Her shapewear company, SKIMS, recently reached a valuation of $4 billion, solidifying her position as a successful entrepreneur.

“Kim became way more involved in her company [Skims] and put a ton of effort into her recent launches. She [became] empowered by staying single for so long,” the insider said. The company has expanded into various categories including loungewear, swimwear, and menswear.

The revelation of a new relationship comes at a time when Kardashian’s business empire continues to grow. Besides SKIMS, she has ventured into private equity with SKKY Partners and maintains her beauty brand, SKKN BY KIM. Her various business ventures have contributed to her estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

This new chapter in Kim’s personal life coincides with the continued success of ‘The Kardashians,’ which has become one of Hulu’s most-watched series since its launch. The show has consistently provided intimate glimpses into the family’s personal and professional lives, with each season averaging over 8 million viewers per episode.

Industry experts note that Kim’s ability to maintain privacy around her new relationship while still engaging viewers through her reality show demonstrates her evolution as both a public figure and businesswoman. Her strategic approach to sharing personal information while protecting certain aspects of her life has become a model for other celebrities in the social media age.