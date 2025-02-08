Ye West slams critics of his wife’s Grammys look

Ye West has hit out at critics of his wife’s naked Grammys stunt. The incident has generated unprecedented social media engagement, with more than 5 million mentions across platforms within hours.

The rapper, 47, and his model partner Bianca Censori, 30, sparked a storm when she stripped off her fur coat on the 2025 awards’ red carpet to reveal her nude body under a see-through dress, and Kanye has since launched into a new anti-Semitic rant on social media in which he said he loved Hitler and was a Nazi. The red carpet moment was viewed by an estimated 8.5 million television viewers worldwide.

As part of his latest outburst he said haters of the Grammys controversy were “dumb” and “laaame.” The post received more than 100,000 interactions before being removed by platform moderators.

“IM A NAZI” and “I LOVE HITLER,” he said in his latest outrageous online rant, before later adding: “Hitler was sooooo fresh.” These statements triggered immediate backlash from civil rights organizations and entertainment industry figures.

He continued: “I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THE F*** ANTI SEMETIC MEANS.” This comment drew criticism from multiple advocacy groups and cultural commentators.

The rapper was widely condemned for similar remarks in 2022, which led to him being dropped by major brands including GAP and Adidas. These terminations reportedly cost West an estimated $1.5 billion in net worth at the time.

In an interview that year with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones he declared: “I like Hitler.” The interview garnered more than 2 million views before being removed from various platforms.

West‘s latest social media spree also included comments about his wife. His statements about marital control sparked debates about relationship dynamics in the entertainment industry.

“I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S***. YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL,” he wrote. The post triggered discussions about gender dynamics in the music industry.

In another series of posts, Ye called for the release of Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, who is currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, all of which he denies. Combs faces multiple federal charges that could result in significant prison time if convicted.

The rapper, who has previously been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, tagged the former president in a post, reading: “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.” The post quickly went viral, accumulating millions of views.

He described Combs as his “idol” and “hero,” writing: “Puff we love you.” Their professional relationship spans more than two decades in the music industry.

West also used the controversy to promote his new fashion project. The announcement came amid ongoing discussions about his business ventures following previous controversies.

On the Yeezy website, he announced a collaboration with Combs’ brand, Sean John. “YEEZY SEAN JOHN COLLAB AVAILABLE @ YEEZY.COM ME AND PUFF SPLITTING THIS 50/50 LIKE WE DISCUSSED BEFORE THEY LOCKED HIM UP,” he wrote. The merchandise reportedly sold out within hours of the announcement.

Combs’ Instagram account later shared a post thanking West. The interaction between the two artists generated significant social media attention, with industry analysts noting the timing’s potential impact on both their brands.

The latest controversy adds to West’s history of provocative statements and actions, which have significantly impacted his career and public image over the past decade. Mental health advocates and industry professionals continue to express concern about the pattern of behavior, while others debate the role of social media in amplifying such incidents.