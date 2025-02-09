Randy Moss cries during return to ESPN from cancer

Randy Moss, arguably the most beloved receiver in NFL history, sobbed during his celebrated return to ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 9 after suffering from cancer.

Randy Moss makes his comeback to ESPN

The “NFL Countdown” pre-Super Bowl show got things cracking by showing Moss a tribute that included current and former NFL icons including Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Justin Jefferson who welcomed the Hall of Famer back to the show.

Moss didn’t even try to hold the tears back as he spoke for the first time since he left the show in December to undergo surgery, chemotherapy and radiation.

“Y’all already know it’s the big cry, baby,” Moss said, wiping tears.

Randy Moss is grateful for the multitude of supporters

Moss began with the “NFL Countdown” in 2016, and he has enhanced his national fame with the “You Got Mossed” segment that features the greatest catches of the past week.

Often surly and aloof during his playing days, the emotional Moss said he was he was grateful for the support he received before undergoing the grueling process to recovery.

“Hey y’all, I can’t do it alone,” Moss said. “It’s been hard, but I got a lot of love and a lot of people believe in me, man.”

Mike Greenberg, the host of the show, admitted they had promised Moss they wouldn’t do any kind of tribute to him, but Moss seemed appreciative.

“I’m happy to be here,” Moss said, who then joked: “Greenie, don’t do it again. Let’s get this show started.”

Randy Moss’ doctors discovered the cancer while probing for another issue

On Dec. 13, Moss had the surgery to remove cancerous cells in his bile duct, and he took an indefinite leave of absence “to focus on a personal health challenge.”

On Thursday, Moss signified his comeback when he made a video appearance during the NFL Honors gala held in New Orleans. It was apropos that he announced the winner of the Comeback Player of the Year, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, because Moss is coming back from a life-threatening medical malady.

Randy Moss is raising funds for cures for cancer

Moss was outfitted in a hoodie and hat that he designed while in the midst of his cancer recovery, according to ESPN. Moss created the slogan “Team Moss: Let’s Moss Cancer” in order to raise funds to further cancer research and cures.