Randy Moss battling cancer

Former Minnesota Viking Randy Moss disclosed on Instagram that he has been battling cancer.

Moss said a cancerous mass was found in his bile duct, between his pancreas and liver. He had surgery to put a stent in his liver on Thanksgiving and then underwent a six-hour procedure about a week ago to remove the cancer. He was hospitalized for six days and released on Friday.

“I didn’t think I would ever be in a position like this, as healthy as I thought I was,” Moss said in his video.

He notably stepped away from his analyst role on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” on Dec. 6, drawing concern from fans.

Since his announcement, support has been pouring in for Moss on social media. However, controversy emerged.

A few hours before Moss disclosed his own diagnosis, Larry Fitzgerald Sr. appeared to share the news on X. Fitzgerald’s tweet drew a respectful but sharp rebuke from his son and NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr.:

Moss’s son also responded to Fitzgerald Sr., defending his dad:

Moss thanked his son for his support in his Instagram video.

“All the prayers, the well wishes, I really felt that, my family felt that,” Moss said, wearing a hoodie with the words “Team Moss.”