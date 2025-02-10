Jay-Z was in full dad mode as he and his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter strolled the sidelines of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 9.

Beyoncé was a no-show at Super Bowl LIX

It is starting to become a family tradition as Jay, Beyoncé and Blue also attended the Super Bowl in Vegas in 2024.

Queen Bey was not on hand in the 2025 edition — she is fully immersed in planning for her world tour to support the Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album — but Rumi served as more than an adequate replacement.

In 2019, the billionaire business baron and his Roc Nation corporation entered into a lucrative deal with the NFL. The agreement was that Jay would be in charge of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which picks who will perform in front of 110 million people.

The posts on the NFL’s Instagram page garnered over 150K views with adoration coming from his vast fanbase. To be sure, there was a spattering of negative comments due to the lawsuit filed by a woman claiming that Jay joined former friend Diddy in drugging and raping her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Fans fawn over the famed trio

One fan defends Jay and Bey against folks who spit verbal darts and nails at royal couple. “People say some of the dumbest stuff, As Blacks, we just can’t be positive and happy for each other! Look, Orange is n the house tearing this country apart, dividing us & We need to celebrate our Black Men and Families, these kids R adorable, respect to the Carter Family!”

“Omgggggggggg this is so special!!!! #daddysgirls 😍,” a fan exclaimed.

A third person was thoughtful, saying, “Blue Ivy have the privilege to work with her mother. She is beautiful and doing something she loves. Now when most of our children got talent, then you would love for them to be in the spotlight sometimes.”

A fourth fan added, “Love the family man he is, love it,” while a fifth one said, “I love how Jay-Z is being a present 💝father figure to those girls. Lil Rumi resembles his mom at this stage in her life, so cute!”