Missouri AG suing Starbucks for not hiring White males

The Missouri attorney general has filed a lawsuit against coffee behemoth Starbucks, claiming that the national chain’s workforce has become too female and “less White.”

Starbucks is accused of discriminating against White males

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey claims that Starbucks’ hiring of unqualified workers — who allegedly are majority female and non-White — has resulted in long lines and higher prices.

On Tuesday, Bailey filed the legal documents accusing Starbucks of “discriminatory” hiring practices that he wants to change “to halt this blatant violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act in its tracks.”

From his office’s website, Bailey wrote that “Starbucks‘ commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is mere pretext for its actual commitment to unlawful discrimination” in the 59-page lawsuit, citing Starbucks’ employment data from 2020 to 2024 as evidence. “In other words, since 2020, Starbucks’s workforce has become more female and less White.”

Starbucks’ workforce has negatively impacted quality, the AG says

Because of lack of White males, Bailey claims that the product and customer service has been compromised significantly.

“With Starbucks’ discriminatory patterns, practices, and policies, Missouri consumers are required to pay higher prices and wait longer for goods and services that could be provided for less had Starbucks employed the most qualified workers, regardless of their race, color, sex, or national origin,” the attorney general wrote.

Starbucks vehemently refutes the attorney general

Starbucks categorically debunks the attorney general’s inflammatory claims.

“We disagree with the attorney general and these allegations are inaccurate,” Starbucks said in a statement that was obtained by news station Fox 2 St. Louis. “We are deeply committed to creating opportunity for every single one of our partners (employees). Our programs and benefits are open to everyone and lawful. Our hiring practices are inclusive, fair and competitive and designed to ensure the strongest candidate for every job every time.”