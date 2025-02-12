The 3 powerful women behind Jalen Hurts

When Jalen Hurts hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome, etching his name in history as the Super Bowl LIX MVP, it was more than a personal triumph. It was a testament to the unwavering support and influence of the three most important women in his life — his mother, Pamela Hurts, his agent, Nicole Lynn, and his fiancée, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

Pamela Hurts: The ultimate defender

Pamela Hurts has been Jalen’s fiercest protector since birth, and that hasn’t changed even as he’s ascended to football’s grandest stage. She proved that once again at the Klutch Sports Super Bowl party when she confronted sports analyst Nick Wright for what she believed was unfair criticism of her son.

“She was not budging a bit,” Wright admitted, recounting how Pamela spent nearly 20 minutes passionately defending Jalen before ending their conversation with a confident challenge: “I just want to know what you’re going to say when he wins [on Sunday].”

Her faith in her son proved prophetic. On Super Bowl Sunday, Hurts delivered a masterclass performance, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns while adding 72 rushing yards and another score. Pamela’s confidence in Jalen’s greatness has never wavered, and her relentless belief has been a cornerstone of his success.

Nicole Lynn: The architect of a record-breaking deal

Before Jalen became the highest-paid player in NFL history (as of April 2023), Nicole Lynn saw something special in him. A trailblazer in her own right, Lynn, the first Black woman to represent an NFL draft pick, believed in his talent and character so much that she cold-called him after college, hoping to secure a meeting.

That meeting took place in his high school, a full-circle moment that culminated in an unprecedented five-year, $255 million contract in April 2023. “I am a dreamer, but I’m not sure I could have ever imagined THIS is where we land,” Lynn reflected on her IG after negotiating the historic deal.

Beyond contracts and endorsements, Lynn, a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. member, has served as a mentor and guide, helping Hurts navigate the complexities of professional football with wisdom and strategy. Her book, Agent You, champions the principles she has instilled in Hurts—self-advocacy, purpose, and an unwavering belief in one’s abilities.

Bryonna “Bry” Burrows: The heart of Jalen Hurts

While Jalen Hurts commands the gridiron, Bryonna Burrows has been the quiet yet powerful force behind her Omega man. The two met at the University of Alabama, where Hurts was the Crimson Tide’s star quarterback, and Bry was a dedicated scholar. An IT professional, specifically, an AI partner for IBM and a proud Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member, Bryonna has built an impressive career outside the football world while standing as a pillar of love and stability for Hurts.

Their love story, which began in their college days, has endured the highs and lows of Jalen’s career. When he suffered a heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVII, she was by his side. And when he lifted the trophy in 2025, she was there again — proof that their bond, much like his journey, is one of perseverance and triumph.

The MVP’s inner circle

Jalen Hurts may be a singular force on the field, but his success is a collective effort driven by the unwavering support of Pamela Hurts, Nicole Lynn, and Bryonna Burrows.

As the confetti rained down in New Orleans, and Hurts stood on the podium as the game’s most valuable player, these three women stood behind him — his defender, his strategist, and his heart.

Their belief in him never wavered. In return, he gave them a night — and a legacy — to remember.