Rihanna bares her backside to promote her hair spray line

For some reason, Rihanna felt the need to post pictures of her protruding posterior to sell her new hair care product.

The record-breaking pop singer wore a neutral-hued thong bodysuit in a reel for her 150 million Instagram followers while unveiling her new product — the Fenty Hair Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray.

Rihanna and the racy video

On Thursday, Feb 13, Bad Gal RiRi posts the video showing her spraying her hair with her new product while showing off her derriere and cleavage in multiple clips.

Fans raced to the Instagram page to share their thoughts on RiRi’s curvaceous figure.

This post was made while her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (born Rakim Athelaston Mayers), is on trial for alleged felony assault.

A$AP Rocky is facing up to 24 years in prison for allegedly shooting his former friend A$AP Relli following an argument in Los Angeles in November 2021.

The 36-year-old emcee was arrested in April 2022 at the Los Angeles International Airport after returning from Rihanna’s hometown of Barbados.

Rihanna has made multiple trips to the Los Angeles County courthouse to support the father of their two sons — RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers — whom she brought with her on her latest visit downtown. This makes the timing of the Instagram clip curious to some fans. However, most were in awe of the “Umbrella” singer who quickly snapped back into shape after delivering two children in two years.

Interestingly enough, there was not a single mention of Rihanna’s new hair product among the multitude of comments that this writer looked at. The focus was, of course, on her caboose.

“Love her, mainly her body cause She doesn’t follow body standards seen on social NET works. She get much Money to Change her body but She seems that She loves herself too much.”

“Ummmm… I love you 😍.”

You betta work RiRi ❤️❤️❤️ Lookin like a whole snack out here!!! Love you BEAUTIFUL!!! 🫶”

“We selling shampoo or cake??!! Either way I’ll take all the shampoos and cakes please.”

“This is a dream come true for me lol! I love that she left nothing to the imagination in the back.”

“Ok naked self. She said I’m more then somebody momma.”

One person summarized the sentiments of several users when the user penned this:

“GOTTA KEEP SHOWING THEM CHEEKS CUZ RAKIM GOING TO JAIL 😭.”