Madonna teases ‘Confessions Part 2’—a major comeback?

Madonna is working on a follow-up to her 2005 album ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’. The announcement comes as her legendary career spans over four decades of groundbreaking music and performances.

The pop superstar, 66, has confirmed she’s been busy recording new music and she’s called her latest project ‘Confessions Part 2’ suggesting the record is going to be disco and electro-pop-themed like its predecessor which included the singles ‘Hung Up’, ‘Sorry’ and ‘Jump’. The original ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’ sold over 10 million copies worldwide and earned a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

“My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can’t wait to share it with you!! ‘Confessions Part 2’,” Madonna wrote in a post on Instagram. The announcement generated over a million likes within hours, demonstrating her enduring influence in the music industry.

She added a gallery of pictures which showed her in a recording studio alongside producer/DJ Stuart Price, who previously worked on ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’ as well as several songs for her 2003 album ‘American Life’. Price’s production work on the original ‘Confessions’ was praised for its innovative blend of vintage disco and modern electronic music.

Price also collaborated with the star on tours including the 2001 ‘Drowned World Tour’, her ‘Re-Invention World Tour’ in 2004 and the 2006 ‘Confessions Tour’ as well as her last trek ‘The Celebration Tour’ which ran from 2023 until 2024. The Celebration Tour grossed over $400 million, making it one of the highest-grossing tours of all time.

The new record will mark Madonna’s first album since 2019’s ‘Madame X’. Her extensive discography includes 14 studio albums, with combined sales of over 300 million records worldwide, making her the best-selling female recording artist of all time.

Madonna previously revealed her plans for new music back in December when she told fans she’d been back in the studio with Price and hinted at new releases in 2025. This collaboration marks a return to one of her most successful creative partnerships in her career.

“Working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months have been medicine for my SOUL,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission. I’m so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!.” The reunion with Price has sparked excitement among fans and critics alike, given their previous successful collaborations.

The announcement of ‘Confessions Part 2’ follows Madonna’s recent health challenges, including a serious bacterial infection in 2023 that led to her hospitalization. Her recovery and return to the studio demonstrate her resilience and dedication to her craft.

Music industry experts suggest that the timing of this release could be particularly significant, as the disco and dance-pop genres have seen a resurgence in popularity with younger audiences through artists like Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. Madonna’s return to this sound could bridge generational gaps while staying true to her artistic legacy.

The original ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’ was noted for its seamless track transitions and continuous mix format, creating an uninterrupted dance experience. Fans are speculating whether the sequel will follow a similar innovative approach to album structure.

With this announcement, Madonna continues to demonstrate her ability to evolve while maintaining connection to her musical roots. The project represents not just a sequel to one of her most acclaimed albums, but potentially a new chapter in her ongoing influence on popular music and culture.