‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ returns: Expect this in Season 5B

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless is back on BET+, ready to deliver more intense drama as it rounds out the fifth season. Fans of the series can look forward to a thrilling continuation of the story that has captivated audiences since its inception.

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Melissa L. Williams, who plays the lead role of Ruth. Other notable cast members include Matt Cedeño, Michelle Nuñez, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Nadege August, Alise Willis, and Lenny D. Thomas. Each actor brings depth and complexity to their roles, enhancing the gripping narrative.

Plot overview: Season 5

As previously reported, Season 5 continues to follow Ruth’s harrowing journey as she battles against the cult that has ensnared her and her daughter. The Rakudushis compound is rife with turmoil, and as the season unfolds, viewers can expect even more unexpected twists and turns. According to the streaming platform, “order is disrupted, leaving the people of the Raku in for far more of a surprise than they could have imagined.”

What to expect in the new episodes

The upcoming episodes promise to escalate the tension and chaos within the compound. The official description for the return of Season 5 reads:

“Season five of Ruthless reaches the peak of destruction and mayhem as blood is shed on both sides of the compound. Alliances will crumble, trust will be nonexistent, and the innocent will be punished. Who will be left standing when the dust settles?”

This season is set to explore themes of betrayal, survival, and the consequences of loyalty in a world where danger lurks at every corner.

Premiere date and episode schedule

Season 5B of Tyler Perry’s Ruthless is set to premiere on March 13 on BET+. The first three episodes will be available at launch, with new episodes airing weekly. The season finale is scheduled for April 24, ensuring that fans will have plenty of content to enjoy in the coming weeks.

Perry leads behind the scenes

Perry continues to lead the charge as the executive producer of the series. The writing team for this season includes Mark E. Swinton, Brayon Davis, Meagan Daine, Osokwe Vasquez, Dui Jarrod, and F.R. Drakaea, while Armani Ortiz directs the episodes. The production is handled by Tyler Perry Studios, known for its commitment to high-quality storytelling and representation.

Watch the trailer

To get a taste of what’s to come, check out the trailer for Season 5B here.