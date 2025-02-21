A$AP Rocky scores major corporate partnership after trial

Just days after A$AP Rocky avoided a two-decade prison sentence in the assault gun trial, the rapper secured a partnership with sunglasses giant Ray-Ban.

Rocky and Ray-Bans partner up

Rocky, 36, has been named Ray-Ban’s creative director, the first person to hold such a position in the company’s history.

The fashion-forward artist has worn the brand’s eyewear for years, including during his recent court appearances.

The “Praise the Lord” rapper was found not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon. He faced 24 years in prison for allegedly shooting former childhood friend and labelmate A$AP Relli in Hollywood in November 2024.

Rocky has been doing a lot of celebrating since the trial

Following his acquittal, A$AP and Rihanna have been seen throughout Beverly Hills shopping, dining and celebrating Rihanna’s 37th birthday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rocky will “guide creative projects” and “shape the future” of the brand as part of Ray-Ban Studios.

Rocky will roll out a newer, modern Ray Ban glasses

Rocky will help launch Ray-Ban’s new Blacked Out Collection, a redesign of its Mega Icons glasses featuring “disruptive frames” that coalesce the classic look with a “modern” flavoring.

The collection will include “gold-plated details” and “ultra-black lenses,” with more features to be announced.

“I’ve always admired Ray-Ban’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving,” Rocky said. “I’m excited to be part of the strong heritage and develop the next chapter for an iconic brand like Ray-Ban.”

The Blacked Out Collection launches in April.

“Today, we are welcoming A$AP Rocky into our family; he’s a visionary artist and creator,” Ray-Ban President Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio said. “His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores, aligns with the Ray-Ban DNA. We are reinforcing the brand’s values of innovation, pioneering spirit and courage. Let the future begin!”