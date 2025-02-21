Angela Bassett’s Oscar snub still stirs debate

Angela Bassett “deserved” an Oscar and she should have been “allowed to be disappointed” when she lost to Jamie Lee Curtis. Her response to the loss sparked widespread discussions about actors’ emotional authenticity at award shows.

The 66-year-old film star was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2023 Academy Awards for her role in Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ but the gong went to Jamie for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and Angela’s disappointed reaction to her loss went viral – but she’s adamant she had a right to be upset when she failed to win the coveted prize. The moment garnered over 50 million views across social media platforms.

“I found it interesting [the reaction]. Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving,” she told Town + Country magazine. Her candid response resonated with many in the entertainment industry who have long discussed the pressure to maintain composed facades during award ceremonies.

“I love applauding people. But in that moment … ” Her unfinished statement spoke volumes about the complex emotions performers navigate during public recognition events.

She went on to add: “No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.” Bassett‘s career spans over three decades, with numerous critically acclaimed performances across television and film.

Angela – who was previously nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role as Tina Turner in 1994 biopic ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ was handed an Academy Honorary Award in 2024 and admitted she felt “humbled” by the recognition. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only 42 actors in the Academy’s history.

“It’s been decades, right? Decades and decades, roles and roles, and blessings upon blessings,” Angela said after collecting her gong. Her extensive filmography includes over 50 feature films and numerous television appearances.

“To the fans who’ve gone to see the movie and support it – I felt the love. I’m getting chills now, but I felt the love all these years. I mean, they have prayed, they have fussed, they have written, they have had my back. So it feels really satisfying to receive this. I’m humbled.” Her fan base has grown significantly since her Marvel debut, with social media support reaching unprecedented levels.

The Emmy Award-winning star – who has teenage twins Bronwyn and Slater with her husband Courtney B. Vance – also thanked her family for their constant support. The couple has been married for 27 years, representing one of Hollywood’s most enduring partnerships.

“The people who love being there, they’re there, [and] they’re there holding me up. You can’t do it alone,” she told ‘Entertainment Tonight’. Throughout her career, Bassett has been vocal about the importance of family support in navigating Hollywood’s challenges.

Her recent Honorary Oscar recognition comes at a time when the Academy has been working to address diversity and representation in its awards. Statistics show that only 4% of all Academy Award acting nominees have been Black performers throughout its 96-year history.

The debate surrounding Bassett’s 2023 Oscar reaction has sparked broader conversations about emotional authenticity in Hollywood and the expectations placed on performers during award ceremonies. Industry experts note that such moments of genuine emotion often resonate more with audiences than scripted responses.

Despite the controversy, Bassett’s influence on the industry continues to grow. Her role in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ helped the film gross over $850 million worldwide, proving her enduring box office appeal and cultural impact.