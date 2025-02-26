Dean Collection on display at Minneapolis Institute of Art

The walls of the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Target Galleries will soon vibrate with the creative energy of nearly 100 works by contemporary Black artists, courtesy of music industry powerhouses Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz.

Opening March 8 and running through July 13, the “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys” exhibition represents a cultural milestone for the Twin Cities art scene. The collection, assembled over the years by the Grammy-winning musician-producers, offers visitors a glimpse into one of the most significant private collections of contemporary Black art in America.

Kasseem Dean, professionally known as Swizz Beatz, and his wife, Keys, have transformed their passion for art into a movement. Their Dean Collection started in 2014, focuses on supporting living artists and ensuring their work reaches broader audiences.

Minneapolis exhibition opens access to art

The Minneapolis showing marks the third stop on the exhibition’s tour after successful runs at the Brooklyn Museum, where it was initially organized, and a second venue. The couple’s decision to share their private collection publicly reflects their commitment to democratizing access to art.

Visitors can expect to encounter works spanning various media, including painting, sculpture, photography, video, and sound installations. Featured artists include established names alongside emerging talents, creating a dialogue across generations of Black artistic expression.

The exhibition explores identity, representation, social justice, and cultural heritage themes. Many works challenge conventional narratives and offer fresh perspectives on contemporary issues, serving as aesthetic objects and vehicles for social commentary.

Beyond displaying art, the Dean Collection represents a philosophy. Keys and Dean have consistently advocated for artists to maintain ownership of their work and receive fair compensation. This exhibition furthers their mission of supporting artists while expanding the audience for contemporary Black art.

For the Minneapolis Institute of Art, hosting this collection aligns with its ongoing efforts to diversify its programming and reach new audiences. The museum has worked closely with local community organizations to develop complementary programming that will extend the exhibition’s impact beyond its gallery walls.

Special events scheduled throughout the exhibition’s run include a Giants preview party, a curator talk with Kimberli Gant, and an educator evening designed to engage visitors of all ages.

The Dean Collection’s presence in Minneapolis arrives at a pivotal moment for the city, which continues to process its role in recent conversations about racial justice. Museum officials hope the exhibition will prompt meaningful discussions about representation in cultural institutions and the power of art to bridge divides.

Dean, who studied design, has described collecting art as an extension of his creative practice. Keys has emphasized how surrounding themselves with powerful artistic expressions has influenced their musical output.

The couple’s approach to collecting focuses not just on established artists but also on discovering and supporting emerging talents. This philosophy has made the Dean Collection particularly dynamic, capturing the evolution of contemporary Black art in real-time.

Minneapolis enthusiasts buying tickets

Minneapolis art enthusiasts have already begun securing tickets for what promises to be one of the most significant exhibitions of the year. Museum officials recommend reservations due to anticipated high demand.

When the exhibition concludes its Minneapolis run in July, it will continue to other venues nationwide, furthering the Dean Collection’s mission of bringing contemporary Black art to diverse audiences nationwide.

Visitors can visit the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s website for additional information about the exhibition and related programming.