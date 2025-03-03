Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and daughter shot to death

Rap star G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter were reportedly shot and killed at a car wash in a Fort Worth, Texas, suburb on Monday, March 3.

Forest Hill police raced to the Slappy Car Wash where they reportedly found the father and daughter shot to death, according to Fox 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth.

A family member was among the dozens of squad cars on the scene and confirmed to the news station that the man deceased is Chuckie Smith, aka G$ Lil Ronnie, and his 5-year-old daughter.

“He was a rapper. He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t target nobody. He was a family man and he was going around rapping, okay. Why would you target him,” Stella Houston, the victim’s aunt, told the station.

The FHPD did not divulge specifics of the crime scene nor the possible motive for the shooting. The department also declined to say whether they have a suspect.

Fans converged on social media to convey their horror.

“I’m sick to my stomach Man! My dawg rest easy Family. This is terrible,” one IG user says. “This the most disturbing news I’ve heard all year. Rip to that innocent baby girl and her father lord fix it ” another adds.

“His daughter just turned 5 yesterday too … s–t ain’t right,” a third stated. “Not the baby man damn. Streets aint got no code no more,” added a fourth.

G$ Lil Ronnie rose to local fame due to the hit tracks “Hoodfame Killumanti,” “Wops,” “Crash Pt. 4,” among others.