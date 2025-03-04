WHM Spotlight: Anisa Nii Green of Stamped

Anisa Nii Green is the founder and CEO of Stamped, her own PR firm. She started her journey in PR when she was a freshman at Clark Atlanta University and landed an internship with Def Jam. From there it has only been up for Nii. She was around for the Watch The Throne era and heard tracks from the album months before other people. She was also around Kendrick Lamar when he was creating his iconic DAMN album. Nii Green has seen a lot and done a lot, and she took a seat at the table to tell us more about PR.

Why did you name your PR agency Stamped?

So I named my PR agency Stamped because I just felt like I was stamping everything. Going to Clark and just being around talent, and finding new talent, working with new talent, it was just like, Okay, I’m stamping everything, and I’m outside.

How was it meeting Kanye West?

A time like, honestly, like in my picture, Kanye is actually smiling. So, a lot of people be like, dang, you got Kanye to smile? And I’m like, I did. I mean, I think he just felt the energy because I had met him already. And I just remember I was so scared and nervous to ask him for a picture. Because, you know, at that time, Kanye had just done the Taylor Swift thing. So, I’m like, oh, I’m scared, but I needed that picture. I’m like, I can’t, yeah. I was like, I need this picture. So, I just went and asked. He was talking to some lady. And I remember, I was like, Can I please have a pic, and he was like, absolutely. And I was like, can we take a selfie? And he was like, no, we gonna take a real picture. I’m like, Okay bet. I’m like, who gonna take it? And he was like, she is, give her your phone. I’m like, okay, so yeah, we took a picture and everything. And he was so nice, like, he was like, I like your shirt. Like, ooh. I’m like, Yeah, I love you.

Why do you think we are seeing so many more Black women leading companies now?

I think it’s just people are waking up to the fact that Black women are smart. They have just as much tenacity and sense as a Black man. Like, I think that’s really just what it is. It’s just time for that and Black women are doing their thing. It’s not all about even going to college and getting all these degrees and stuff. Like, it’s not about that. It’s about you really putting in the work and staying on your grind in this and like I said, just doing the work that matters.

What advice do you give to girls who want to start their own PR firm?

I would honestly say it’s all about experience. Like, get as much experience as you can, even if it’s you just wiping down the table while somebody having that meeting. Like you gotta get in that room, you gotta have the experience. Like, I’ve done so much other things, um, outside of PR, so it’s just like, but I needed the experience, because now I know everybody’s job. I know how you supposed to be doing this. I would rather know how to do everybody’s job than just be in the room and just know how to do my job. So, um, yeah, I’ll just say experience like internships, school. And school is not for everybody, but school definitely opens up the door to network and be around people, likeminded people and people that’s on the grind, and it motivates you to even want to go there and go that extra mile to learn.





