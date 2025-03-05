Her Agenda CEO Rhonesha Byng transforms Black media

In an era where digital media struggles for sustainability, Rhonesha Byng has turned obstacles into launching pads. As the founder of Her Agenda, a platform dedicated to millennial and Gen Z women’s advancement, she’s rewriting the rules of media ownership while championing what she calls “WHOLISTIC success.” Rather than chasing traditional metrics or outside investment, Byng has bootstrapped her way to building a thriving ecosystem that bridges ambition with achievement. Through innovative approaches like the Her Agenda INSIDERS community and strategic brand partnerships, she’s proving that Black-owned media can maintain both cultural authenticity and commercial viability. Her vision extends beyond content creation to fostering real economic impact, as evidenced by her work with BOMESI, which provides grants and resources to diverse media owners. It’s a new model of media leadership where community engagement isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the business model.

The modern media CEO must possess distinct “superpowers” to drive success in today’s complex landscape. What are your unique leadership gifts, and how have they transformed your company’s narrative and market position?

One of my greatest leadership gifts is my ability to see opportunities where others see obstacles. In today’s media landscape, where independent outlets often struggle for visibility and sustainability, I’ve built Her Agenda into a platform that tells impactful stories and creates pathways for women to access real opportunities. My superpower is resilience—navigating the shifts in media with adaptability while staying true to our mission. I also have a unique ability to build and nurture strategic relationships, which has helped position Her Agenda as a trusted voice in the industry. This has allowed us to secure meaningful partnerships, amplify our impact, and maintain a loyal community. Additionally, through BOMESI, I’ve extended that mission by ensuring diverse-owned media outlets have access to the resources, funding, and industry connections needed to thrive in an evolving digital landscape.

Share your media company’s unique value proposition. How has your brand story evolved, and how do you articulate it differently to various stakeholders (audiences, investors, creators, partners)?

Her Agenda bridges ambition with achievement, empowering millennial and Gen Z women through content, resources, and community. For our audience, we emphasize empowerment and accessibility, positioning Her Agenda as the go-to source for elevation. We’re not just focusing on career and business success. We focus on what we call WHOLISTIC success. So that’s success across your life and career. Her Agenda is here to help you get started or get to the next level of your life and career. Advertisers benefit from our highly engaged, high-value demographic and impact-driven storytelling. Through Her Agenda brands buid meaningful connections with ambitious women. When engaging with partners, we highlight our credibility, cultural relevance, and ability to create authentic brand integrations that deeply resonate with our audience.

Describe your creative leadership team composition. How have you strategically built and leveraged diverse perspectives to drive innovation in storytelling?

I’ve built the team by prioritizing diverse perspectives—not just in background but in thought, experience, and approach—to ensure our storytelling reflects the full spectrum of ambition and success.

Describe your strategy for identifying and developing stories that resonate with both core and crossover audiences. How do you maintain cultural authenticity while achieving broad market appeal?

At Her Agenda, our strategy for identifying and developing stories starts with understanding the intersection of ambition, culture, and opportunity. We tap into real conversations within our community, track emerging career and lifestyle trends, and prioritize narratives that offer both inspiration and actionable insights. To achieve broad market appeal, we frame these stories in ways that connect universal themes of ambition, perseverance, and success with diverse perspectives.

What role does Black culture play in shaping your content strategy? How do you leverage cultural insights to create distinctive and compelling programming?

The cultural influence of Black women—our resilience, innovation, and leadership—drives the narratives we uplift, ensuring they reflect the lived experiences of our audience. We leverage cultural insights by staying deeply engaged with conversations happening within our community and elevating stories that have traditionally been overlooked. Our event series, Her Agenda Live, is at the core of how we directly speak to our audience, which we call our community. We also have a premium subscription-based community – Her Agenda INSIDERS where we have daily conversations, cheer each other on and give exclusive access to top thought leaders to help our community grow in their lives and careers.

Share your perspective on the importance of Black-owned media in today’s landscape. How does ownership influence creative control, narrative authority, and economic empowerment?

Black-owned media is essential in today’s landscape because it ensures that our stories are told with accuracy, depth, and cultural nuance. Ownership influences creative control by allowing us to shape narratives without external biases or limitations. It also grants us narrative authority, meaning we decide how our communities are represented rather than being filtered through mainstream media’s often limited perspectives. Economically, Black-owned media drives empowerment by creating opportunities for diverse talent, directing advertising dollars into our ecosystem, and building sustainable platforms that serve our communities. Without ownership, we risk losing control of our stories and the ability to dictate how we are seen, heard, and valued in the media space.

Describe your approach to building and maintaining ownership of your intellectual property. What strategies ensure long-term value creation and generational wealth?

My approach to building and maintaining ownership of intellectual property starts with a clear commitment to control and long-term sustainability. That starts with having a strong legal foundation and solid paperwork in place. At Her Agenda, we ensure that all our original content, from editorial features to branded partnerships, is owned and leveraged in ways that build lasting value. This means prioritizing direct distribution channels, retaining rights to our work, and structuring deals that align with our long-term vision. Strategically, we focus on diversifying revenue streams—through advertising, memberships, events—to create financial resilience. To build generational wealth, we invest in infrastructure, protect our assets through trademarks and copyrights, and cultivate partnerships that respect the value of our intellectual property. Ownership isn’t just about control; it’s about creating a lasting legacy that continues to generate impact and revenue for years to come.

How do you leverage your platform to create opportunities for other Black creators and executives? Share specific initiatives or programs you’ve implemented.

Her Agenda is built on the belief that access and visibility create opportunity, and we actively use our platform to elevate Black creators and executives. We do this through paid contributor opportunities, editorial features that highlight Black women in leadership, and brand partnerships that ensure Black talent is front and center. Our Her Agenda Insider community provides direct mentorship, networking, and career development resources, helping Black women navigate industries where they are often underrepresented. Additionally, through BOMESI, we provide grants, training, and revenue-generating opportunities for diverse media owners, ensuring that Black creators and executives not only have a seat at the table but also the financial support to sustain and scale their work. Across the board, I make sure opportunities I’m creating extend beyond just visibility to real economic impact.

Tell us about your approach to strategic partnerships and distribution deals. How do you ensure these relationships amplify rather than dilute your brand’s unique voice?

I prioritize collaborations with brands and platforms that respect our editorial integrity, value our audience, and share our commitment to meaningful storytelling. To ensure these relationships strengthen rather than dilute our brand, we maintain creative control over content, structure deals that prioritize long-term growth over short-term gains, and seek partners that enhance our reach while staying true to our voice. Whether through brand integrations, syndication, or co-branded initiatives, the goal is always to expand Her Agenda’s influence while preserving the trust and connection we have with our community.

Describe your strategy for securing and maintaining strong relationships with investors and financial partners. How do you communicate your vision and value proposition?

We don’t have outside investors. Her Agenda is 100% bootstrapped.

How do you navigate the challenges of scaling a media company while maintaining creative excellence? Share your approach to managing growth without compromising vision.

At Her Agenda, I navigate this by prioritizing purpose-driven growth, ensuring that every new initiative—whether partnerships, content verticals, or revenue streams—aligns with our vision of empowering millennial and Gen Z women. I invest in systems and talent that allow us to scale efficiently without sacrificing quality, from leveraging technology to streamline operations to collaborating with passionate people who understand our brand’s DNA. Maintaining editorial integrity is key, so we remain selective about partnerships and content opportunities, ensuring they enhance rather than dilute our impact. Ultimately, growth is only meaningful if it strengthens our ability to serve our audience, and I approach every expansion decision with that in mind.

What emerging technologies are reshaping media creation and distribution? Share specific examples of how you’ve implemented innovative solutions in your company.

Emerging technologies like AI, data analytics, and social media algorithms are reshaping media creation and distribution. There’s a lot of valid concerns about the negative effects, but if you bring your humanity and expertise as a seasoned expert in your space with the power of AI, there are ways that it can be used powerfully. We’re using it to create more efficient workflows, brainstorm ideas and enhance what we do on a day to day. We also leverage data analytics to track engagement and refine our editorial approach, allowing us to create content that resonates while maintaining cultural authenticity. On the distribution side, we’ve adapted to platform shifts by embracing short-form video, interactive storytelling, and emerging social platforms to meet our audience where they are. By staying ahead of digital trends, we ensure Her Agenda remains a dynamic, forward-thinking brand that continues to innovate while staying true to its mission.

Describe a specific innovative initiative that transformed your content creation or distribution process. What were the challenges and lessons learned?

One of the most transformative initiatives at Her Agenda was the launch of our Her Agenda Insider membership community, which shifted how we create and distribute content while deepening audience engagement. This initiative allowed us to move beyond traditional media distribution by offering exclusive content, career resources, and direct access to industry leaders through live virtual events. The challenge was balancing free and premium content while ensuring value for our paying members without alienating our broader audience. We learned that community-driven content is the future—our most engaged members became contributors, shaping discussions and influencing editorial direction. This initiative reinforced the importance of sustainable revenue models beyond ad-driven media and showed that when you create intentional spaces for engagement, your audience becomes your biggest asset in driving both growth and impact.

Describe your approach to audience engagement and community building. How do you create meaningful connections beyond content consumption?

My approach to audience engagement and community building is rooted in creating interactive, value-driven experiences that go beyond passive content consumption. At Her Agenda, we foster meaningful connections by integrating conversation, access, and opportunity into everything we do. Through our Her Agenda Insider membership, we offer exclusive mentorship sessions, networking opportunities, and career resources, transforming readers into active participants in their professional journeys. Our live events, virtual panels, and social media dialogues allow us to connect directly with our audience, ensuring their voices shape our content and initiatives. By prioritizing engagement over reach, we’ve built a loyal, invested community where ambition is nurtured and success is shared. The key is not just creating content but fostering ongoing relationships that empower our audience in tangible ways.

Looking forward, what unprecedented opportunities do you see for Black-owned media companies to reshape the industry and create generational impact?

The future of Black-owned media lies in our ability to come together as a collective force to demand equity, build infrastructure, and create lasting impact. Instead of operating in silos, we have the power to leverage our collective reach, influence, and audience engagement to shift how the industry values and invests in our platforms. By uniting, we can negotiate better deals, secure long-term revenue streams, and set new industry standards that prioritize sustainability over one-time investments. True generational impact comes when we own the economics of our content—how it’s produced, distributed, and monetized—while working collaboratively to build an ecosystem that uplifts us all. When we truly come together, we can move from being seen as niche players to industry powerhouses, ensuring that Black media is not just recognized but resourced and respected at scale.

Share three essential strategies for building and maintaining strong relationships with talent, creators, and other key stakeholders in the industry.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with talent, creators, and key stakeholders starts with authentic engagement rather than just transactional opportunities. I invest in ongoing conversations, support creators beyond partnerships, and ensure collaborations feel organic and mission-aligned. Another key strategy is offering real value and opportunity. Whether it’s providing creators with platform visibility, revenue-generating opportunities, or strategic connections, I focus on ensuring that partnerships are mutually beneficial so that Her Agenda is seen as a long-term collaborator rather than just a media brand. The third is consistency. Clear communication, honoring commitments, and advocating for fair compensation and ownership are non-negotiables. In an industry built on relationships, integrity is what ensures partnerships remain sustainable, not just situational.

Identify three emerging trends in media consumption that are influencing your content strategy. How are you adapting to these shifts?

One major trend shaping our content strategy is the shift toward short-form and interactive content. With audiences, especially Gen Z, consuming media in quick, engaging formats, we’ve expanded beyond traditional articles to incorporate visually-driven storytelling, interactive Q&As, and dynamic social content that meet our audience where they are while maintaining depth and authenticity.

Another key shift is the growing demand for community-driven content. Audiences no longer just want to consume media—they want to engage, contribute, and build connections. We’ve responded by deepening our investment in Her Agenda Insider, creating exclusive spaces for mentorship, networking, and direct audience interaction that foster deeper relationships beyond passive media consumption.

Content discovery is changing as audiences seek more curated and intentional experiences. Rather than relying solely on broad social media algorithms, we are prioritizing direct engagement through newsletters, partnerships, and owned platforms to ensure our stories reach the right people in meaningful ways while maintaining a human-first, mission-driven approach to storytelling.

How do you measure success beyond traditional metrics? What cultural legacy do you hope to establish through your media leadership?

Success for me goes beyond traditional metrics like clicks and impressions. I measure success by how Her Agenda empowers women to take action, whether it’s landing a new opportunity, finding mentorship, or feeling seen and validated in their ambition. The depth of engagement, the strength of our community, and the opportunities we create for both our audience and contributors are just as important as the numbers.

The cultural legacy I hope to establish is one where ambition is not just encouraged but fully supported. I want Her Agenda to be known as a platform that didn’t just tell inspiring stories but created real pathways for success. Through our work, I hope to redefine what it means to be an ambitious woman by ensuring access to the tools, resources, and networks needed to thrive. More broadly, I want to shift the media landscape so that Black-owned platforms are recognized, resourced, and respected as industry leaders, setting a new precedent for ownership, equity, and long-term sustainability.

Share your vision for the future of Black storytelling in mainstream media. How are you contributing to this evolution?

The future of Black storytelling in mainstream media lies in ownership, authenticity, and equity. We are creating our own platforms, controlling our narratives, and demanding investment that reflects our influence. Black storytelling must go beyond representation to ensure that our voices are not just included but centered, with the resources and infrastructure to sustain our impact.

Through Her Agenda, I am contributing to this evolution by creating a media ecosystem that amplifies ambition and access for Black women in ways that mainstream outlets often overlook. By prioritizing original reporting, community-driven storytelling, and strategic partnerships, we are showing that Black-led media can be both commercially viable and culturally essential. Additionally, through BOMESI, I am working to ensure that Black-owned media companies have the funding, knowledge, and connections to thrive.

Describe how your company’s success has created new paradigms for representation and ownership in the media industry.

Her Agenda’s success has redefined what representation and ownership look like in media by proving that ambition-driven storytelling, led by and for Black women, is both necessary and commercially viable. We’ve built a platform that amplifies diverse voices and ensures that those voices have agency, visibility, and direct access to opportunities. By prioritizing community-driven content, brand partnerships that align with our mission, and sustainable revenue models, we’ve shown that independent, Black-owned media can thrive without compromising authenticity.

Beyond representation, our work challenges outdated industry structures by reinforcing the power of ownership. Through BOMESI, we are actively creating spaces where Black media founders are not just included but equitably resourced, connected, and empowered to scale. We are shifting the industry’s approach to investment, ensuring that ownership remains in our hands and our stories are told on our terms.