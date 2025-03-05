Regina Hall on Kevin Hart calling her breasts ‘sandbags’

Celebrated actress Regina Hall put Kevin Hart on blast on national TV for calling her breasts “sandbags” while they were filming a movie together.

The Scary Movie and Girls Trip star was co-hosting with Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday’s episode of “Today With Jenna and Friends” when Bush Hager thought it would be nice to surprise Hall with Hart as a guest.

Hall and Hart have played in at least eight films over the past 20 years, including Think Like a Man Too, Death at a Funeral, About Last Night and Me Time.

Regina Hall and Kevin Hart got the fireworks going early

Hart, 45, began the theatrics by paying Hall, 54, a compliment for looking “good.” But Hall opted to remember the moment that he threw shade at her breasts while filming one of their movies together.

“Do you want to tell them what you said about me?” she asked while pointing to her chest.

Hart tried to discourage Hall from recounting that moment because they were on “daytime” television, but she was undeterred.

Kevin Hart made a scathing joke at Regina Hall’s expense

“Kevin and I were doing a scene, and I was scantily clad, and he said, ‘Somebody get a robe, so Regina can cover up her sandbags!’” Hall recalled.

The three cackled hard at the old joke with Hall pointing out that she does “not know what woman wants” her breasts to be called “sandbags.”

“It was a different shoot! It was a different time,” Hart screeched in his instantly recognizable high-pitched voice. “We weren’t in today’s time!”

Neither Hall nor Hart discussed what specific film she was referring to.

Regina Hall and Kevin Hart love each other like siblings

“We’ve spent a lot of time together,” Hart reflected. “I don’t think that there is a face that lights me up more — on camera or off.”

Hart remains grateful for their “really, really strong relationship.” He added: I say it time and time again — she is pound for pound the funniest co-star that I’ve ever worked with,” he gushed.

Hall shared Hart’s sentiment, saying, “I love him so much. I am so happy!”