Amber Rose says Kanye West controlled her style

Amber Rose has claimed her ex-boyfriend Kanye West pressured her into wearing revealing outfits during their relationship – saying she “cried” when he made her wear a see-through dress. This revelation comes amid growing scrutiny of West’s influence over his partners’ fashion choices throughout his career.

The 41-year-old model, who dated the rapper from 2008 to 2010, alleged he has a pattern of dressing his partners in provocative clothing, including his former wife Kim Kardashian and his most recent partner Bianca Censori. Their relationship lasted approximately two years before ending amid public speculation about compatibility issues.

“Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It’s just who he is,” Amber said, speaking on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast. The popular podcast has featured numerous high-profile guests discussing controversial topics in entertainment and sports.

Kanye, 47, has faced criticism for his influence over wife Bianca’s style, with the 30-year-old model frequently seen in see-through and minimalist outfits. Fashion critics have noted similarities between Bianca’s current style and previous aesthetics associated with West’s former partners.

The pair married in December 2022, weeks after Kanye finalized his divorce from his first wife Kim Kardashian. Their whirlwind romance surprised many industry insiders who had been following West’s highly publicized separation from Kardashian.

Their relationship made headlines for their provocative public appearances, including at the Grammys earlier this year, where Bianca arrived in a fur coat before revealing a sheer dress that left little to the imagination. The couple’s red carpet appearances have consistently generated media attention and sparked debates about fashion boundaries.

Amber suggested Kanye’s fashion choices for his partners stem from his desire to make them objects of admiration. Psychology experts have noted that this behavior could reflect deeper patterns related to control and image management in relationships.

“He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that men are drooling over his woman,” she added. “He wants all his friends to want to f*** his girlfriend. He wants everybody, when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable.” These claims align with observations made by celebrity relationship analysts regarding West’s public presentation of his partners.

Podcast host Shannon asked Amber whether she dressed a certain way to please Kanye, to which she responded: “I was young. When you’re that young, it’s like okay, you’re buying me this stuff, I do look pretty and cool. But if you look at old pictures of me when I was dating Kanye but I’m out by myself, I have all his clothes on. I have baggy jeans, a T-shirt, a big jacket. I raided his closet when he wasn’t home because I used to hate to dress like a w****.” Fashion archives confirm this style contrast between her public appearances with West versus her solo outings.

Amber also recalled a specific incident where she wore a see-through dress at Kanye’s insistence, despite her protests. The incident reportedly occurred at a major fashion event attended by numerous industry professionals and celebrities.

“I cried. I remember crying. I was in like Italy or Paris or something and I remember crying and arguing with him, saying, ‘I don’t f****** want to wear this s***, I don’t wanna wear it,'” she went on. Fashion historians have identified several European appearances where Rose wore particularly revealing outfits during their relationship.

She alleged Kanye dismissed her concerns, telling her: “You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius.” Amber added: “It’s like, okay, I still don’t wanna wear it, but I went in wearing it. They ate me up on the internet.” Media archives confirm the significant public commentary that followed these appearances, with many publications focusing extensively on her outfits.

Rose’s comments come amid growing discussion about agency and control in celebrity relationships, with relationship counselors noting that power dynamics can be particularly complicated when one partner has significantly more industry influence. Fashion industry experts have also pointed to the broader implications of male designers dictating women’s clothing choices, especially when those choices push conventional boundaries of modesty.