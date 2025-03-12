WHM spotlight: Keshia Walker produces HBCU sports content

Keshia Walker has been producing some of the biggest events in sports for over two decades. She is also the first woman to produce the SIAC and SWAC Conference Championships as they were both held in Atlanta this year. Keshia Walker took A Seat At The Table to tell us about her journey in HBCU sports and production.

What does corporate sponsorship and media coverage play in expanding the reach and impact of HBCU athletics?

It’s everything. It gives students a chance to be able to be seen in a corporate light. It provides much needed financial investment into what we already know, some of the best and brightest come out of HBCUs. It’s also an opportunity to put our HBCUs on a national and even global platform through our partnerships with some amazing corporate and media partners.

What challenges did you face in this industry?

First and foremost, being a female in what they consider to be a nontraditional industry, always has its challenges. Most men and men that look like us, unfortunately, a lot of times become intimidated, threatened, when women who have a track record, who have the experience, and more importantly, the ability to not only meet them at the table, but beat them at the table, get threatened, and sometimes they’ll do anything to try and steal your glory and still shine. But I am a very spiritually based and a very woman-based person. I know women can do any and everything, and the fact that we’re doing it during women’s history month as well, and have that opportunity to make history. And I have an amazing leadership team around me.

It’s Women’s History Month. Who inspired you?

Oh, absolutely. I have to give major shout outs to Rowena Miller at Niche marketing. She’s been a mentor for years for me. Adrian Trimble over at visa, she’s been a supporter. Tequila Smith at ReWorld, always having our back, always supporting the work that we do, no matter where we are and what medium. And they give me an opportunity to celebrate and honor some amazing women.

What’s some advice for the women who wants to be?

A mentor and a champion, a sponsor, if you want to call it that, and don’t be afraid to ask different people to do that. Sometimes those sponsors, mentors, champions may not look like you, and that’s okay. A lot of times it’s even better to have multiple people in the room celebrating and supporting you and giving you feedback. And don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for temporary or part time advice or support. They don’t have to be a mentor for years. Don’t put a time stamp on it. And sometimes they may say no for right now or may not be available, follow back up in a few weeks or months and try again. But more importantly, just make sure you find people who are successful in this space that you want to enter, and ask them, at a minimum, for advice, and best case, they become a mentor or a sponsor of you.