Singer Dawn Robinson’s ex-husband offers her a job

Dawn Robinson, a former star with the legendary 90s group En Vogue as well as Lucy Pearl, has been offered an honest day’s work by her ex-husband.

Robinson, 58, admitted on her YouTube page earlier this week that she has been homeless and living in her car for the past three years, which shocked many fans and music contemporaries alike.

Dawn Robinson moved back in with her parents first

Bad music contracts, coupled with the rumor that Robinson had an ego problem and lived above her means, led to the proud singer losing her home and moving back in with her parents in Las Vegas. But Robinson said the atmosphere inside the home made living there unbearable, so she took to the streets.

Dawn Robinson became a part of the ‘car culture’ to know herself

During this time, Robinson said she became enamored with the “car culture” and decided to live out of her vehicle, which she has done for the past three years.

“This is not like, ‘Oh my God, poor Dawn. She’s living in her car. It’s terrible. Oh, woe is me,'” Robinson explained on her YouTube page. “I’m learning about who I am. I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman.”

Dawn Robinson’s ex-husband has a job for her

Robinson’s ex-husband Andre Allen, whom she was married to from 2003-2010, is offering a respite from the streets with a full-time job replete with benefits and PTO. Despite the fact that the marriage dissolved under tumultuous circumstances, Allen indicated that he doesn’t want to see another famous entertainer die on the streets if he can help it. He’s seen too many already, he said.

Despite the fact that the music industry was very good to Allen — he won two Grammy Awards, several Gold albums, and still receives royalties as a solo artist and member of R&B group IV Xample — he discarded music for the hospitality industry, which has been very fruitful to him.

Andre Allen said leaving music saved his life

Allen indicated to TMZ that leaving music saved his finances and his life. He turned his life over to God, found a new fiancée and now makes more money than he ever did in the music industry with Hilton hotels.

The ex-husband said Robinson can begin the road to financial recovery with the job, which he did not specify what type or how much it will pay, and still be affiliated with the music industry on her off time.

Robinson has yet to respond publicly to her ex-husband’s offer.

Other stars speak up about Dawn Robinson

Slim Thug also weighed in on Robinson’s precarious predicament. He said more artists, especially rappers, learned in the modern era that owning your own masters is the way to guarantee additional streams of income.

“Never should she do that. Look at the hits she made,” he said on Instagram. “Off them hits, she should still be getting enough money to pay some rent around this b*tch. I get a monthly check, every month. If them people owned their own s–t, they would be able to pay for something with their check.”