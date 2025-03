B.G. of the iconic Hot Boyz released his first solo project since his release from prison and he titled it Freedom Of Speech and rightfully so. One of the conditions of his early release was that the State of Louisiana would get first look at all his lyrics. He stepped into the Star Studio to discuss his latest project, but also so much more, including New Orleans, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and Derez De’Shon.