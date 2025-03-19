Jess Hilarious’ explosive showdown on ‘The Breakfast Club’

Jess Hilarious had a nuclear showdown with her co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday morning, March 19, about the perceived lack of support on “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

Some prominent critics of Hilarious, whose real name is Jessica Moore, claim she is not funny nor talented and that she is expendable. Hilarious also took her co-workers to task for their deafening silence and failure to defend her as she got thrashed on social media.

“I feel played with!” Hilarious said amid being negatively compared to former TMZ journalist Loren LoRosa, who some believe is “a better fit” for the morning syndicated show.

Comedian Corey Holcomb flamed Jess Hilarious on-air

Caustic comedian Corey Holcomb — whose comedic style and personality are extremely blunt and unfiltered — ranted on his radio show on Monday, March 17 that Hilarious is devoid of talent. He believes Hilarious’ temporary replacement, LoRosa, was better suited for the radio show. LoRosa stepped in when Hilarious went on maternity leave, and Holcomb and some others felt that LoRosa should have permanently replaced Hilarious.

“I always said, ‘she wasn’t talented,'” Holcomb roared on his eponymous show, referring to Hilarious. “(Hilarious) got the job (on “The Breakfast Club”) and got knocked up shortly afterward. And (then) the worst thing in the world happened: They brought in someone who was talented,” he said referring to LoRosa.

Jess Hilarious confronts co-hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy

The following morning on “The Breakfast Club,” an emotional Hilarious spat fire amid her escalating frustrations that have now boiled over due to Holcomb’s scathing denunciation of her. She is resentful that, from her perspective, Envy and Charlamagne did not get online to extinguish the flames.

“We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever, with this online s–t,” she barked at her co-hosts.

Later in the show, Hilarious roared that this kind of radio show behavior is why the former co-host Angela Yee left the show after 13 years.

“Angela Yee ain’t that motherf—ing crazy. Not as crazy as n—-s try to make her out to be,” she continued. “There’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show. I don’t know how she did that s–t for 13 years. I don’t give a f–k, you already know what’s up with me. I feel played with! I’m gonna play with n—-s. I’ve been quiet a lot… Why don’t y’all clear some of this s–t up for y’all teammate? This s–t is ran like a high school.”

Jess Hilarious admits she felt some way about Loren LoRosa

Hilarious did admit that she initially felt threatened by LoRosa, especially after the former TMZ employee took over her popular segment on “The Breakfast Club” called “Jess With The Mess.”

“I’ve never hated on shorty… I big up this woman every day. I don’t have no reason to hate on this girl…I didn’t like her when I came back, she knew it, we had a conversation, because the anger was misplaced.”

Jess added: “‘Nah it ain’t even you I don’t like, I’m realizing. It’s the way these n—-s is doing s–t up here.”