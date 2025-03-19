Nestlé recalls 4 frozen meals after alarming choking report

Nestlé has announced a sweeping nationwide recall affecting multiple frozen meals from its Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s product lines after discovering potentially dangerous foreign materials in these popular convenience foods. The recall comes after consumers reported finding wood-like substances in their meals, with one person experiencing a frightening choking incident.

The affected products you need to check immediately

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

This popular vegetarian option has been identified as containing potential foreign materials across multiple production batches. The affected products include packages with batch numbers 4261595912, 4283595912, 4356595912, 5018595912, and 5038595912, with best-before dates ranging from October 2025 through March 2026.

The butternut squash ravioli, known for its sweet and savory flavor profile, is one of Lean Cuisine’s bestselling items in their comfort food category. The meal features pasta pillows filled with butternut squash puree in a sage-infused cream sauce.

Consumers who recently purchased this product should check their freezers immediately and compare the batch numbers on their packages against those listed in the recall notice.

More affected frozen favorites

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Another popular vegetarian option from the brand’s pasta line has been included in the recall. The spinach artichoke ravioli features pasta filled with a blend of spinach, artichokes, and ricotta cheese in a creamy sauce.

The affected batches include numbers 4311595912, 5002595912, 5037595912, and 5064595912, with best-before dates spanning from December 2025 through April 2026.

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Unlike the other recalled items which include multiple batches, only a single production run of this seafood option has been affected. Consumers should check for batch number 4214595511 with a best-before date of September 2025.

This meal features shrimp with vegetables and pasta in a lemon garlic sauce, marketed as part of Lean Cuisine’s protein-focused options with 15 grams of protein per serving.

Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96oz)

The only Stouffer’s product affected by the recall is their large format, family-style chicken lasagna. This 96-ounce frozen meal is designed to feed multiple people and is popular for casual gatherings and family dinners.

The affected batches include numbers 4262595915, 4351595915, 5051595915, and 5052595915, with best-before dates ranging from October 2025 through March 2026.

How the contamination was discovered

The recall was initiated after multiple consumers reported finding foreign materials described as “wood-like substances” in their meals. Most concerning among these reports was an incident where a consumer experienced choking after unknowingly consuming the foreign material.

This serious safety concern prompted immediate action from both Nestlé and federal regulators. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed the recall and is monitoring the situation as Nestlé conducts its internal investigation into the source of the contamination.

According to internal quality control experts, foreign material contamination can occur at various points in the manufacturing process, from raw ingredient sourcing to processing and packaging. Nestlé has stated they believe this to be an isolated incident affecting specific production runs rather than a systematic issue across their manufacturing facilities.

Where and when these products were sold

The affected Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s products were distributed to retailers throughout the United States, including major grocery chains, supermarkets, and big-box stores that carry frozen ready-to-eat meals.

The distribution timeline for the recalled products spans from September 2024 through March 2025, meaning these items may still be in many consumers’ freezers given their long shelf life.

While Nestlé has not released specific retailer information, the widespread distribution of these popular brands means consumers across the country should check any recently purchased products that match the description of those included in the recall.

Health risks associated with the contamination

Foreign materials in food products present several potential health hazards, with choking being the most immediate and serious risk—as evidenced by the reported incident that helped trigger this recall.

Beyond choking hazards, the wood-like materials could cause:

Physical injury to the mouth, throat, or digestive tract if consumed Dental damage from biting down on hard foreign objects Psychological distress from discovering foreign materials in food

The FDA categorizes this type of recall as Class I, their most serious designation, indicating “a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

What consumers should do now

If you have purchased any of the affected products, Nestlé and the FDA provide clear guidance on the steps you should take:

Do not consume the product under any circumstances, even if it appears normal when opened Check your freezer for any of the affected items by comparing batch numbers and best-before dates with those listed in the recall Return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement, even without a receipt in most cases Keep the packaging if possible to help identify the affected batch

Most retailers have already removed the recalled items from their shelves and freezer cases, but given the long shelf life of frozen products, many consumers may still have these meals in their homes.

How to contact Nestlé with questions

Nestlé has established a dedicated consumer response line to address concerns and questions about this recall. Customers can reach the company at (800) 681-1676, with representatives available Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm Eastern Standard Time.

When calling, consumers should have the product packaging available if possible to help customer service representatives provide the most accurate information regarding their specific purchase.

Beyond answering questions about the recall process, Nestlé representatives can assist with:

Confirming whether specific products are included in the recall Explaining the refund process if returning to the store is not possible Addressing health concerns related to potentially consumed products Providing updates on the investigation into the source of contamination

Industry response and food safety implications

This recall highlights the challenges food manufacturers face in maintaining safety standards across complex supply chains and production processes. While modern food production includes multiple quality control checkpoints, foreign material contamination remains one of the most common reasons for food recalls across the industry.

Food safety experts note that the quick identification and response to this issue demonstrates the effectiveness of post-market surveillance systems, where consumer reports play a crucial role in identifying potential hazards that may have escaped detection during production.

Nestlé has emphasized their commitment to food safety and quality, stating, “The safety and quality of our products remain our number one priority. We apologize to our consumers for any inconvenience caused by this recall and are working diligently to ensure this issue is resolved quickly.”

Broader context of frozen food safety

This recall occurs against a backdrop of generally strong safety records for frozen prepared foods. The freezing process itself helps prevent many types of biological contamination, though physical contamination from foreign materials remains a persistent challenge across all food categories.

The FDA maintains that properly manufactured frozen foods remain a safe and convenient option for consumers, with recalls like this representing isolated incidents rather than systemic problems within the frozen food industry.

For consumers concerned about food safety beyond this specific recall, food safety experts recommend:

Regularly checking the FDA’s recall website or signing up for recall alerts Properly storing frozen foods at 0°F or below to maintain quality and safety Following preparation instructions carefully, including recommended cooking temperatures Inspecting food before consumption for any unusual appearances or foreign objects

Moving forward with increased vigilance

While Nestlé works to identify the source of the contamination and implement corrective measures, this recall serves as an important reminder of the need for vigilance when it comes to food safety.

Consumers play a vital role in the food safety ecosystem by reporting unusual findings and being aware of current recalls. Manufacturers rely on this feedback loop to identify issues that may affect only a small percentage of products but could pose significant health risks.

As this situation continues to develop, Nestlé has committed to transparency in their investigation and will provide updates as more information becomes available about the source of the contamination and steps taken to prevent similar issues in the future.

For now, the most important action is for consumers to check their freezers and return any affected products, prioritizing their health and safety above all else.