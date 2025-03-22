Beyoncé and Jay-Z considering major lawsuit against Kanye

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly considering legal action against Kanye West. The potential lawsuit comes amid escalating tensions between the former friends, which have played out across social media platforms in recent weeks.

The pair are said to be weighing up the move after scandal-plagued rapper Kanye, 47, made inflammatory social media comments about their seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. Kanye’s remarks are the latest in a series of controversial statements that have damaged his public image and business relationships over the past several years.

He posted now-deleted remarks questioning the mental abilities of the children, apparently now prompting power couple and his former friends Beyoncé and Jay-Z to explore possible responses. “They are discussing how to handle the situation, whether privately or through legal channels,” a source told Page Six. The situation highlights the increasingly complex intersection of celebrity, social media, and privacy rights in the digital age.

The source emphasized Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, “will absolutely not tolerate” Kanye’s comments about their children, calling the language he used “vulgar and offensive.” The couple has previously maintained strict boundaries regarding media coverage of their family, particularly their younger children.

Even though Kanye later removed the post about their children, he denied doing so out of remorse. His explanation suggests the removal was motivated by self-preservation rather than recognition of wrongdoing.

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down… because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled,” he wrote on X. Platform policies regarding harassment and targeted abuse have become increasingly stringent, particularly when minors are involved.

Kim Kardashian, 44, Kanye’s ex-wife, is also reportedly outraged by his comments. The reality star and businesswoman has been navigating a complicated co-parenting relationship with West since their divorce was finalized.

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” a source added to Page Six. Their relationship has been strained by numerous public outbursts from West that have affected their four shared children.

The insider also said regardless of whatever issues Kanye has with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kim firmly believes “kids are off-limits”, describing his comments as both “shocking and offensive.” This sentiment echoes widely held beliefs about celebrity children’s right to privacy, especially regarding mental health and developmental discussions.

While their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, has been in the public eye since birth, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have taken a more private approach with Rumi and Sir, who have never attended red carpet events or award shows with their parents since their birth in June 2017. The twins have largely been shielded from public scrutiny, making West’s comments particularly boundary-crossing.

The reports of potential legal action come after Kim reportedly ended an arranged visit between Kanye and their 11-year-old daughter, North, upon learning that highly controversial influencers Andrew Tate, 37, and Tristan Tate, 36, were also expected to be present. The Tate brothers have faced serious legal troubles, which has raised concerns about appropriate influences around minor children.

Kanye recently made allegations against Kim, accusing her of exploiting their children in a series of deleted posts on X. These accusations represent another chapter in their ongoing public disputes about parenting approaches and boundaries.

They followed North’s appearance in a TikTok video and song with FKA Twigs. North West has shown interest in creative pursuits, but her parents have disagreed about her appropriate level of public exposure.

Legal experts suggest that any lawsuit from Beyoncé and Jay-Z could potentially focus on defamation, particularly since the comments targeted minors who cannot defend themselves in the public sphere. The case would likely draw significant media attention given the high-profile nature of all parties involved.

The situation highlights the challenges celebrities face in protecting their children’s privacy while maintaining their own public personas. Many high-profile parents have become increasingly protective of their children’s images and information, often taking legal action against individuals who violate these boundaries.

Industry insiders note that the former friendship between Kanye and Jay-Z, which produced the collaborative album “Watch the Throne” in 2011, has deteriorated significantly in recent years. This latest incident appears to have potentially severed any remaining connection between the once-close musical collaborators.