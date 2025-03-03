Jay-Z is suing his former accuser

Jay-Z has now filed a defamation lawsuit in Alabama against the unknown female who accused him and Diddy of drugging and raping her before dropping the case.

This is Jay-Z’s second lawsuit

This is in addition to the civil suit that Jay-Z filed against attorney Tony Buzbee in Los Angeles County in which the judge says is strong enough to proceed to trial.

In this latest suit, which was obtained by Variety, Jay-Z states that the allegations were knowingly “false” and “malicious,” and were “strategically and tactically calculated and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter.”

Jay-Z claims the accuser admitted to him that she lied

Jay-Z claims that Doe admitted to him that the lawsuit was fabricated.

“Doe has now voluntarily admitted directly to representatives of Mr. Carter that the story brought before the world in court and on global television was just that: a false, malicious story,” Jay-Z claims in the legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone. “She has admitted that Mr. Carter did not assault her; and that indeed it was Buzbee himself – whom she met for the first time at a coffee shop in Houston on the day of her maliciously false NBC News interview – who pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”

Attorney Tony Buzbee responds

Buzbee dismisses Jay-Z’s suit in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“This new case which alleges the same thing as another one he pieces together and filed in Los Angeles also has no legal merit. Shawn Carter’s investigators have repeatedly harassed, threatened and harangued this poor woman for weeks trying to intimidate her and make her recant her story. She won’t. Instead she has stated repeatedly she stands by her claims. These same group of investigators have been caught on tape offering to pay people to sue me and my firm. This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases.”

Before dropping her case, Doe claimed she was 13 when Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly conspired to drug and rape her at an afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. She is now 37 years old.