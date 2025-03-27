SZA and Chappell Roan share desire to collaborate on music

SZA and Chappell Roan both want to collaborate on music. After Roan, the “Giver” singer, chose SZA, the “Saturn” hitmaker, as her “dream collaborator” in an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week, SZA responded by saying she is desperate to get into the studio with Roan.

She shared on her Instagram Stories: “Actually didn’t believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now ’cause DEAD A** SAME.

“pls we must (sic)”

SZA has made no secret of her love for Roan, the “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker, and previously shared that she makes her want to keep making music “forever.”

She gushed alongside a clip of Roan performing at Lollapalooza 2024 on her Instagram Story: “She makes me wanna keep making music n art forever.”

SZA says Roan is ‘so bossed up’

Meanwhile, SZA revealed just days ago that Taylor Swift is “open” to writing with her.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” she said: “It’s so interesting to me. Every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m just like, ‘All right, this is happening, because that’s fully Taylor Swift.’ I think what I mentioned was that I would love to write with her and love to build some things together.

“I love her storytelling. She was open to it. I think she’s awesome. She’s so bossed up.”