Apple confirms WWDC25 dates – here’s what to expect

Apple has confirmed when its 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference will take place. The event has been a cornerstone of Apple’s development community since its inception, showcasing the company’s latest innovations to developers worldwide.

The American tech titan will showcase its latest software to the globe in an online-only format from June 9 to June 13. This timing continues Apple’s tradition of early June conferences, typically used to unveil major updates across their product ecosystem.

However, developers and students can celebrate in person during a special event at its corporate headquarters at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on its first day. The impressive Apple Park campus serves as the ideal backdrop for this gathering of technology minds, offering attendees a rare glimpse into the company’s inner sanctum.

As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will grant them access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features. This direct connection between Apple engineers and the development community has long been a hallmark of WWDC, fostering innovation throughout the Apple ecosystem.

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.” Her enthusiasm reflects Apple’s recognition of developers’ crucial role in the company’s success.

Apple will share additional conference information in advance of WWDC25 through the Apple Developer app and WWDC25 website. These platforms have become essential resources for developers seeking to stay informed about the conference and Apple’s development priorities.

Those interested in catching all the action from WWDC25 can do so for free on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. This multiplatform approach ensures global accessibility to the conference content, regardless of geographic location.

According to the firm, this year’s conference will “include video sessions and opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers in online labs”. These sessions provide deep technical insights and practical guidance for implementing Apple’s latest technologies.

However, attendees wanting to visit Apple Park will need to book a place in advance because space is limited. The exclusive nature of the in-person component adds prestige to attendance, making it a coveted opportunity within the developer community.

Apple – which was founded by the late Steve Jobs, as well as Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne as a partnership in April 1976 – has revealed the in-person event “will provide developers with the opportunity to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union at Apple Park, meet with Apple experts one-on-one and in group labs, and take part in special activities”. This hands-on experience offers invaluable networking and learning opportunities not available through the online format.

Details on how to apply to attend can be found on the WWDC25 website. The application process typically generates significant interest from developers eager to secure one of the limited spots available.

Industry observers anticipate this year’s WWDC will feature significant updates to Apple’s operating systems, including iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The company’s recent emphasis on privacy, security, and user experience suggests these areas will receive particular attention in the upcoming software releases.

Hardware announcements, while not the primary focus of WWDC, remain a possibility based on historical precedent. The developer conference has occasionally served as a platform for introducing new Mac hardware or processor architectures that directly impact the development community.

For student developers, WWDC25 will likely continue Apple’s tradition of educational outreach and recognition of emerging talent. These initiatives reflect the company’s investment in nurturing the next generation of app creators and technology innovators.

The hybrid format of WWDC25 represents Apple’s evolution in event hosting, combining the broad reach of digital content with the irreplaceable value of face-to-face interaction. This approach has proven effective in maintaining community engagement while accommodating the global nature of Apple’s developer ecosystem.

As the technology landscape continues to evolve, WWDC remains a pivotal event for understanding Apple’s vision and technical direction. Developers, analysts, and enthusiasts alike will be watching closely for insights into how Apple plans to advance its platforms in the coming year and beyond.