The Play Series welcomes Rich and his haunting brilliance

On March 27, 2025, the Play Series made its Chicago debut with an unforgettable performance by Rich. Presented in a speakeasy-style setting by Groovevolt and hosted at Soho House, the night offered an intimate showcase that felt both haunting and healing.

Rich, who has contributed his talents to artists like Chance the Rapper, Daniel Caesar and SZA, stepped into the spotlight with a voice that was at once soulful and aching. Known for helping shape the sound of others, he now takes full ownership of his own musical path—one that reveals a depth of vulnerability and emotional clarity. His lyrics are crafted with intention, offering snapshots of longing, self-doubt and fleeting hope. Each song is a meditation on struggle, transformation and resilience.

The Play Series itself is more than just a performance—it’s an experience rooted in creative process and presence. Designed with music lovers and industry insiders in mind, the showcase offers artists a space to present their work in a raw and honest way. For Rich, it was the perfect stage to introduce songs from his new album, Foggy Morning, released on April 2. The project dives deep into introspection and emotion, presenting a portrait of an artist unafraid to confront his inner world.

“I love when I see artists give their entire self to a performance, putting themselves completely in the moment,” Rich told rolling out. “I do a lot of meditation, that’s all about giving yourself completely to the present moment. That’s what I’m all about and what I stand for.”

That devotion to presence was evident throughout the night. As he stood beneath the soft lighting of the speakeasy space, every note and lyric felt lived-in. The room—filled with creatives who understood the weight of authenticity—listened closely, caught in the gravity of his storytelling.

With Foggy Morning, Rick cements his evolution as an artist with a unique voice and vision. The project captures the fragility of human emotion with elegance and honesty. In both the album and his live performance, he reminds us why we listen: to feel, to reflect and to connect.

Rich is no longer just behind the scenes—he’s exactly where he’s meant to be.