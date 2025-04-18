Tyra Banks reveals emotional motherhood journey through IVF

Renowned supermodel and media mogul Tyra Banks has never shied away from breaking barriers in the fashion industry, but her path to motherhood presented challenges that tested her resilience in deeply personal ways. At 51, Banks is now the proud mother of York Banks Asla, born in January 2016 through in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy. During a recent appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Banks opened up about the emotional journey that led to her becoming a mother.

The delicate balance of career and family planning

In her early modeling career, Banks had clear intentions about motherhood. She recalled being just 24 years old when she first envisioned having a child within three years. However, as her professional life soared to unprecedented heights with modeling contracts, television shows, and business ventures, her personal aspirations were repeatedly postponed. The demands of maintaining her status as one of the world’s top supermodels and later transitioning into entrepreneurship consumed much of her focus and energy.

By the time Banks decided she was ready to prioritize starting a family, she found herself facing fertility challenges that many women encounter when delaying childbearing. The timing created a complex emotional landscape as she navigated the realization that her reproductive window was narrowing despite her earlier intentions.

Navigating the emotional IVF process

The IVF journey proved to be both a blessing and an emotionally taxing experience for Banks. During her appearance, she described the egg retrieval process with remarkable candor, highlighting moments that made her question her adequacy. Banks recounted being in a medical facility separated from another patient only by a curtain, where she could hear the doctor’s updates to both of them.

The stark numerical contrast between her own egg retrieval results and those of the other woman created feelings of inadequacy. Despite these challenging moments, Banks persevered through the process, ultimately succeeding with what she described as her last viable eggs. Her gratitude for IVF technology was evident as she emphasized how the procedure made her dream of motherhood possible despite the obstacles.

Creating space for maternal connection

Even before her son was physically present, Banks took meaningful steps to create a connection with him. In a particularly poignant preparation for motherhood, she designed a special tile for his bedroom with a message expressing her pre-existing love for him. This small but significant gesture represented the depth of her desire to become a mother and established an emotional foundation for their relationship before his birth.

The impact of this thoughtful action continues to resonate with her son today. Banks shared how whenever York visits New York, he gravitates toward this tile and asks her to recount how much she wanted him before he was born. This recurring conversation has become a cherished affirmation of their bond, offering York a tangible reminder of his mother’s love that predated his arrival.

The family structure and co-parenting dynamics

York Banks Asla came into the world through surrogacy, a reproductive option that combines IVF technology with the support of a surrogate mother. Banks had her son with Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, whom she began dating in 2013. Though their romantic relationship ended in 2017, reports indicate they maintained an amicable separation specifically focused on creating a healthy co-parenting environment for their son.

This mature approach to family restructuring demonstrates Banks’ commitment to prioritizing her child’s wellbeing above all else. The cooperative co-parenting arrangement allows York to benefit from meaningful relationships with both parents despite their separation, creating stability during his formative years.

Advocacy through vulnerability

By sharing her fertility struggles and reproductive journey publicly, Banks has positioned herself as an advocate for reproductive health awareness. Her willingness to discuss these deeply personal experiences helps normalize conversations about fertility challenges, IVF, and alternative paths to parenthood that many women face but often feel unable to discuss openly.

This transparency serves an important purpose in breaking down stigmas around fertility treatments and surrogacy. For women facing similar challenges, Banks’ story provides not only representation but also validation that the desire for motherhood can be fulfilled through various medical interventions and support systems when conventional paths aren’t viable.

Redefining success beyond professional achievements

Throughout her multifaceted career, Banks has consistently redefined what success means in the modeling and entertainment industries. Her journey to motherhood represents yet another area where she has embraced challenges and forged her own path. While her professional accomplishments span modeling, television production, business ventures, and more, her role as a mother clearly holds profound significance in her personal definition of fulfillment.

The juxtaposition of her early career focus against her later embrace of motherhood illustrates a common evolution many professional women experience. Banks’ story reminds us that personal priorities shift over time, and that success encompasses far more than professional achievements alone.