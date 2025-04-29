From fashion to fire bars: Kai Ca$h blends style and legacy

From fashion to photography and fire bars, Brooklyn’s Kai Ca$h blends style, legacy, and self-made ambition into a voice for the next generation of hip-hop.

Kai Ca$h stopped by Streetz 94.5 and rolling out to discuss his work.

Thank you for stopping by. I know it’s been a busy day.

Yeah, it’s a running day. I love it though. No complaints.

Y’all were stuck in traffic. How’s Atlanta traffic compare to New York?

A little better here. More lanes. But the drivers? [They’re] treacherous. I don’t know if it’s the transplants or natives, but it’s wild.

But at least we let folks over, right?

Definitely. I didn’t believe in southern hospitality until I moved here. People are actually nice. In New York, we start with hostility. Here, it’s calm until you push someone too far.

You’re known for storytelling and substance. If your life was a movie, what’s the title?

“Birth in the Borough.” That was also the title of my first project. It’s fitting.

And who’s directing it?

Spike Lee. I love dolly shots. Gotta be Spike.

You’re a self-proclaimed computer nerd with design chops. How would your avatar look?

I’d have different skins. One all-black fit with a pop on the shoes, my GN chain and ring. … [A] third would be a sweatsuit with a tight knit beanie, my wallet chain, maybe a mic or briefcase. And some money, gotta have that.

You’re into photography and New York dances. Would you rather take the best shot or do the best dance in that shot?

That’s tough. But I’d say the photographer. I want to capture the moment and be a part of it.

You’ve got family ties to Junior M.A.F.I.A. and Biggie. If you could bring back one era of hip hop?

Definitely the 90s. That golden era. I was born late in it but got just enough to get inspired. The style, the energy, the unity. I would’ve loved to kick it with Big, Pac, Aaliyah, Left Eye. It was just different back then.

You’ve done a lot: music, fashion, design. If you had to give one up to level up another, which would it be?

Probably the clothes. I spent a lot of time on fashion, but looking back, I should’ve given rap more light earlier. … Just wish I shifted the focus sooner.

Let’s talk music. You’re streaming big numbers. What’s fueling your drive?

Seeing how far I’ve come. I dropped my first DSP track in 2018. It’s been a journey since, but all the growth came from passion and consistency. Music is my first love. … This is my gift from God. I can’t let it go.

At a Kai Ca$h show, what should fans expect?

Three things. First, a lot of game. … Second, a real performance. I don’t rap over vocals. It’s just me, giving it my all. Third, relatability. I want folks to see I’m just like them. … I want them to leave thinking, “I can do this too.”

Time for some favorites. Which borough has the best food?

Brooklyn.

New York pizza or Chicago deep dish?

New York, no question. Deep dish is cool, but I just want a slice.

Best females?

Brooklyn again.

After the studio, what’s your go-to snack?

Jalapeno chips. Every time.

Where can the people find you?

“Cash Rules” is out now. Follow me everywhere: @KaiCa$h — that’s K-A-I-C-A-$-H. … Same name across all platforms.