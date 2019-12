On Dec. 20 at WGCI’s Big Jam in Chicago, Charmaine from “Black Ink Chicago” and her husband Neek Bey came out to introduce Da Baby for a highly anticipated performance. The twist is Charmaine is pregnant and it was a prime time moment for them to share the gender reveal with fans.

Eddy "Precise" Lamarre Eddy Lamarre aka Precise is a father, emcee, motivational speaker, blogger and performing artist. Follow his blog at precisemuzic.com