Drake takes aim at Kanye West and Pusha T in new podcast interview

In what could be considered his most introspective interview in years, Drake shared his thoughts on past beef with rappers Kanye West and Pusha T. Released on Dec. 25, Drake was featured on the “Rap Radar” podcast.

The Toronto rapper discussed if he moved beyond his beef with Pusha T. In 2018, Drake and Pusha T were involved in an epic rap beef. Many hip-hop fans believed that Pusha T won the battle by revealing that Drake had a son with a porn star that he was allegedly attempting to keep out of the public. Over one year later, Drake has yet to forgive Pusha T.

“I have no desire to mend anything with that person,” Drake said on the ‘Rap Radar’ podcast. “That situation just went where it went and there is no turning back, it’s not like those other situations that you mention.”



Drake claims that Pusha T did not out-rap him, but some gave Pusha T the edge in the battle because it was just a case of him revealing an unknown fact to the world.

“I bowed out after realizing that the gap between us allowed him to drop a bomb on the world,” Drake says. “I sleep well at night knowing I didn’t get out-barred…It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn’t told you about. I knew kind of, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn’t even about battle rap.”

Drake also questioned Pusha T’s authenticity when it comes to street rap.

“He’s just made an entire career off of it,” Drake said about the rap battle. “Some people like his music. I personally don’t ’cause I don’t believe any of it.”

Drake also addressed his beef with Kanye who signed Pusha T to his G.O.O.D. Music record label. Kanye and Drake were once friends, but they haven’t spoken in years. Drake believes that Kanye told Pusha T about his child.

“I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore,” Drake said about Kanye. “Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him.”

Drake was also asked if he would be willing to sit down and speak with Kanye in the near future.

“No, not really, because it’s not on my end,” Drake said. “I had no problem with any of these guys. I don’t even know these guys like that.”

Kanye and Pusha T have yet to respond.