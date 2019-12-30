NFL and fans embrace Marvin Jones after 6-month-old son passes away suddenly

The Detroit Lions and the NFL gave wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. a big hug after he announced his 6-month-old infant son died suddenly.

Jones, 29, who is a father of four, announced that his fifth child, Marlo, passed away on December 27 on his Instagram page.

Jones and his wife Jazmyn have four other children named Mareon, Murrell, Marvin Jones III, and Mya. Jones called being a father the “the best job in the world,” when he posted a series of photos with his kids on Father’s Day on Instagram.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” he wrote. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us.”

Because of his unbelievable tragedy, the Lions stated beforehand that Jones would not play in the final game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, against Green Bay on Sunday.

But the Packers joined the Lions in offering up their deepest condolences and a heartfelt tribute by flashing a photo of infant Marlo on the giant jumbotron before the game.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the Jones family & the Lions organization during this difficult time. https://t.co/ogWBl3eiyj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2019

Others around the league also threw an arm around Jones, including Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss with this simple gesture of support:

Fans also joined the Packers and Lions and offering up positive energy and sending it Jones’ way.

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Jones family. I’m a die hard packer fan but I have a heart and this is a devastating thing to happen. I pray to god I never have to experience this. @DetroitLionsPro @MarvinJonesJr — Jeffrey (@Jeffrey99373784) December 29, 2019

No matter what team you cheer for, we are all members of the same team when it comes to compassion. I cannot begin to imagine what it's like to lose a child, but I can say with certainty that all of @packers nation is keeping the Jones family int heir thoughts and prayers now. — Corey Livermore (@Scarecrow_1971) December 29, 2019