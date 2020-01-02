‘Empire’ star Bryshere Gray got into food fight with 7-Eleven clerk

There seems to be more drama and intrigue off the set of “Empire” than in the Chicago studios where the show is filmed.

Actor Bryshere Gray, who plays Hakeem Lyon on the former blockbuster show that’s fading fast, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a clerk at a 7-Eleven in Orlando, Florida, and she wants to press charges against him.

The clerk claimed that Gray spat on the floor inside the store and that when the unidentified clerk confronted him, she claims he hurled loud profanities at her before chucking a bag of potato chips at her.

According to police body came footage obtained by TMZ, Gray claims that a friend spit on the floor and that the female clerk snapped on him even as he was trying to clean it up. He also admitted to the police officers on the scene that he did throw a bag of chips at her, but only after she loudly berated him and threw something at him, and then he left the premises.

Both sides claimed that the store’s surveillance footage will corroborate their accounts of the incident.

The unnamed clerk also alerted to officers that she wanted to press charges against Gray.

No arrests have been made and no citations issued as the police department review the store’s videotapes.