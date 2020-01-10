Chicago rapper Add-2 examines Black life in America on ‘Jim Crow the Musical’

Add-2 is insightful in his approach and skillful in his delivery. His most recent project, Jim Crow the Musical, is a commentary on the Black experience over the years.

On “The Secret Life of Blacks,” Add-2 spits: “Black like Black love, Black like baby mamas, Black like I was born with rhythm, Black like the elders and eternal wisdom, Black like I’ll be there in five minutes, Black like cop kill a n—a and get acquitted.”

Rolling out spoke with the Chicago rapper about his project and what inspired him.

Talk about your inspiration and creative process behind this project.

I wanted to be very intentional about every word, every song, every skit. I wanted to capture my experience of being Black in America. Honestly, I wanted to capture the joy, pain, triumph, anger, truth and trauma. I would listen to speeches from Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Minister [Louis] Farrakhan, interviews with Fannie Lou Hamer and James Baldwin, [watch] films from Spike Lee, and I had them on repeat. I made sure my message wouldn’t be lost. I wanted to celebrate us.

