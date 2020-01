Drake drops $1M on new jewelry

Drake has dropped $1 million on a new customized necklace.

The “In My Feelings” hitmaker has reportedly splashed out on the piece of custom jewelry for himself, which has taken several months to make.

The 100-carat piece took so long to make because it is hard to create diamonds in the shape of a heart and this piece features a number of them. It matches Drake‘s diamond ring, which he also had made in the shape of a heart.

And fans keen on a Drake and Future collaboration will be thrilled to hear the duo have also splashed out on some matching customized jewelry.

The pendants – which feature an owl and eagle side by side, alluding to Drake‘s label, OVO, and Future’s label, Freeband – cost a whopping $200,000 each.

They were handcrafted by Jason of Beverly Hills and have no less than half a kilo of gold and 40-carat diamonds, gossip website TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Drake and Future recently teased a new project titled “Life Is Good.”

The rappers teamed up on the mixtape What a Time To Be Alive in September 2015.

Both teased plans to follow-up the release in April 2020.

Drake wrote: “What’s that? We gotta cook that up. That 2.”

And Future added: “It’s already cooked up. Top secret.”

Drake previously told fans at the end of his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour alongside trap trio Migos in November 2018, that he planned to head straight into the studio once he’d given himself a “little break” to work.

“Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess – I’m gonna tell you what I’m going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much, I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I’m gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here … and have a new party,” he said on stage at the time.