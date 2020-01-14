The Obamas celebrate their Oscar nomination

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, have added an Oscar nomination to their very long lists of life achievements.

The Obamas scored an Academy Award nod in the best documentary for American Factory, which probes the struggle of U.S. workers in a changing global economy.

The nomination actually goes to the film’s producers Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert. It is still an achievement for the Obamas, as the documentary is the first release from their Higher Ground production company — which hit a home run in its first at-bat.

The 44th president told his 25 million Instagram followers that “Oscar nominations came out today and I’m glad to see American Factory’s nod for Best Documentary. I like this film for its nuanced, honest portrayal of the way a changing global economy plays out in real lives.”

Michelle Obama posted the same message for her 35 million IG fans.

Read the post in full here:

In related news: Cynthia Erivo, who portrayed Harriet Tubman in the 2019 film Harriet, also earned two nominations, Best Actress and Best Original Song for the movie, which brings her one step closer to becoming the youngest EGOT winner.

Other than these two nominees, African Americans were completely snubbed by the Academy.