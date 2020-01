Tamra Simmons, executive producer of the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” sits down with rolling out‘s “Cook it Out” show host Jae Davis to discuss her journey in entertainment industry, her mission to elevate the voices of Black women and her upcoming TV projects in the first part of an exclusive three-part interview.

Jae Davis Creative Director & Producer of Events, Live Stages and Creative Content. A Lover of the Most High, Travel and Creativity. "Anything is possible, when you Know Who You Are..."