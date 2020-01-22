Police seeking warrant for Antonio Brown’s arrest for battery and burglary

The police and the NFL have launched yet another set of investigations regarding Antonio Brown after the troubled wide receiver and his trainer allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver.

ESPN reports The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department has already arrested Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, on charges of assault with battery and booked him into the local jail.

TMZ, meanwhile, reports that Hollywood officers are working to secure a warrant for Brown on felony battery.

According to one of Brown’s neighbors, there was an enigmatic presence at Brown’s home for several hours.

I’m outside of Antonio Brown’s neighborhood in Hollywood. It remains an active police scene. I’m told the alleged battery occurred outside of Antonio Brown home & involved a large moving truck/its workers. Police preparing a release w/ more info. pic.twitter.com/OOPiNnhbhB — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

Police told TMZ that they tried to make contact with Brown to procure a complete picture of what went down but were “unsuccessful.”

No other details about the allegedly violent episode nor the status of the police investigation were made available at this time.

This comes just days after Brown recorded himself hurling obscenities and vulgarities at the mother of his children and cops who were at his home. The mother, Chelsie Kyriss, was at Brown’s home to collect her belongings and their children.

This represents the third domestic violence episode at Brown’s home in the past three months. Brown’s erratic behavior and hostility towards officers inspired the department to sever community ties with the NFL free agent. The department no longer accepts Brown’s contribution to their police athletic league and he has subsequently been banned from its workout facility.