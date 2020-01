Eric Benet was in Chicago on January 24 at City Winery for a live performance. His performance was solid and he didn’t disappoint his fans. One of the highlights for the evening was his performance of “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore” by Prince. His tone is almost a perfect match to the late crooner.

Eddy "Precise" Lamarre Eddy Lamarre aka Precise is a father, emcee, motivational speaker, blogger and performing artist. Follow his blog at precisemuzic.com