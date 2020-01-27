Diddy, Janet Jackson honored at Clive Davis’ 2020 pre-Grammy gala

Clive Davis is one of the most accomplished music executives of this generation. Every year, Davis teams up with the Recording Academy during Grammy Awards weekend to honor other individuals who have made a significant impact in music at Clive Davis’ pre-GRAMMY gala.

On Jan. 25, Davis honored Sean “Diddy” Combs with the coveted GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. As one of the music industry’s more prestigious events, Davis played host to industry leaders, politicians and award winners.

Performers included Santana, Miguel, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Faith Evans, Ma$e, Lil’ Kim, Carl Thomas, King Combs, Andy Vargas, Wyclef Jean, and Cynthia Erivo.

Additional attendees included 21 Savage, Alexander Wang, Anderson .Paak, Berry Gordy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Daniel Caesar, Darren Criss, Deborah Cox, Ella Mai, Faith Evans, G-Eazy, Nancy Pelosi, Jamie Foxx, Janet Jackson, Jessie J, Joshua Bell, Kenny G, Lana Del Rey, Lang Lang, Luis Fonsi, Naomi Campbell, Nas, Offset, Ozzy Sharon, Kelly Osbourne, Pete Wentz, Quincy Jones, Rita Wilson, Shay Mooney, Smokey Robinson, Tamron Hall, Timbaland, Trevor Noah, Tyrese Gibson, Usher, Weird Al Yankovic, Wiz Khalifa, and more.