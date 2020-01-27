Diddy, Janet Jackson honored at Clive Davis’ 2020 pre-Grammy gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – J. Christian Casey Combs, Jessie James Combs, Justin Dior Combs, Chance Combs, Sean “Diddy” Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, and Quincy Taylor Brown attend the pre-GRAMMY gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on Jan.25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Clive Davis is one of the most accomplished music executives of this generation. Every year, Davis teams up with the Recording Academy during Grammy Awards weekend to honor other individuals who have made a significant impact in music at Clive Davis’ pre-GRAMMY gala.

On Jan. 25, Davis honored Sean “Diddy” Combs with the coveted GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. As one of the music industry’s more prestigious events, Davis played host to industry leaders, politicians and award winners.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA –  (L-R) Clive Davis and Janet Jackson speak onstage during the pre-GRAMMY gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Performers included Santana, Miguel, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Faith Evans, Ma$e, Lil’ Kim, Carl Thomas, King Combs, Andy Vargas, Wyclef Jean, and Cynthia Erivo.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – (L-R) Swizz Beatz, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Nas attend the pre-GRAMMY gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Additional attendees included 21 Savage, Alexander Wang, Anderson .Paak, Berry Gordy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Daniel Caesar, Darren Criss, Deborah Cox, Ella Mai, Faith Evans, G-Eazy, Nancy Pelosi, Jamie Foxx, Janet Jackson, Jessie J, Joshua Bell, Kenny G, Lana Del Rey, Lang Lang, Luis Fonsi, Naomi Campbell, Nas, Offset, Ozzy Sharon, Kelly Osbourne, Pete Wentz, Quincy Jones, Rita Wilson, Shay Mooney, Smokey Robinson, Tamron Hall, Timbaland, Trevor Noah, Tyrese Gibson, Usher, Weird Al Yankovic, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – (L-R) D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Sean Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the pre-GRAMMY gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

 

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





