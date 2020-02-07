Kerry Washington shares 1 of the ‘biggest’ highlights of her career

Kerry Washington received one of the “biggest gifts of [her] life” thanks to the Time’s Up movement.

The 43-year-old actress thinks the campaign to call a halt to sexual misconduct and gender imbalance in Hollywood has brought women in the profession together instead of pitting them against one another.

She said: “One of the biggest gifts of my life came out of Time’s Up.”

Recalling how actresses were previously isolated from one another, she added in an interview with America’s InStyle magazine: “We were told, ‘That one is difficult, and that one is crazy, and that one is unreliable.’

“We’d been told these untruths because oftentimes you are the only woman in the room. Those labels would get filtered to us about each other…

“[Now] we are really pouring into each other. We became a sisterhood in the industry across different roles and, in particular, with fellow actresses. We are so invested now, and we understand each other.”

The “Scandal” star established her own production company, Simpson Street, in 2016, partly because she felt like she had a responsibility to create opportunities for other actresses of color.

Click continue to read more.