Mented Cosmetics founders discuss makeup and marketing

Mented Cosmetics changed the beauty industry for the better when it was founded in 2017. Mented Cosmetics was born when two Black women, Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller, set out to create inclusive makeup for women of all shades. From their original nude lipsticks to eyeshadow palettes to blushes, each of their makeup products is perfectly ‘pigMented’ to please all consumers. Advertisement Creating makeup that is vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic and cruelty-free, has made them a trusted brand in the beauty space. We spoke with Johnson, COO, and Miller CEO, of Mented Cosmetics about how they’ve sustained the company over the years with strategic marketing and branding.

As a brand manager, what are some of the innovative tools you use to stay ahead of the competition?

KJ Miller: At Mented we’ve found what’s important isn’t necessarily the specific tools you’re using, but your willingness to continue testing new strategies, channels, and tools on a regular basis. It’s easy to become complacent and assume that what’s worked in the past will work in the future, but we introduced three new marketing channels last year that worked really well for us, and we’ll continue testing new strategies every year.

How do you use collaboration as a marketing strategy?