Janet Jackson announces 12th studio album, an ode to her ‘inner strength’

Janet Jackson is releasing her new album, Black Diamond, this year.

The 53-year-old pop superstar has announced that she is returning with new music in 2020, her first studio LP since 2015’s Unbreakable, and she will be heading out on her “Black Diamond World Tour” in support of the record.

Sharing the news on her Instagram account, she wrote: “Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled Black Diamond.”

Jackson also revealed that the album’s title Black Diamond is a reference to the inner “strength” she has following her split from with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana, whom she shares two-year-old son Eissa.

She added: “Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.

“I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond (sic)”

Jackson, who is the younger sister of the late Michael Jackson, will kick off the “Black Diamond World Tour” on June 24 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami before heading to other major cities in North America, with concerts planned for New York’s legendary Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

As well as singing tracks from her forthcoming LP, Jackson will also be performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums, including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th anniversary.

