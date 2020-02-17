Jalaiah Harmon and the NBA gave us this month’s best Black History moment

Two days ago, few people knew who Jalaiah Harmon was. However, the 14-year-old Black girl from suburban Atlanta finally got the public recognition

and credit she deserves during last weekend’s NBA All-Star 2020 weekend in Chicago. TikTok is the latest social media platform to take over the world. The app is like a mash-up of Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and Vine. It’s biggest users are pre-teens and teenagers. It is the platform Lil Nas X can credit, in part, for his meteoric rise. Someone heard his song “Old Town Road,” made a challenge out of it, and it took on a life of its own. Lil Nas X uploaded his song to TikTok in 2018, and by 2019, he was breaking all kinds of records, getting kicked off the country music charts and singing with Billy Ray Cyrus. By 2020, he was one of the biggest artists in the world, ultimately winning two Grammys. You can trace his success directly back to the app.

K Camp’s song “Lottery” is the latest song to make the rounds on the popular app. The Atlanta rapper’s song sparked the Renegade challenge, which led to a dance created by Harmon in her bedroom but that was popularized by White teen and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio. Harmon created the dance back in September 2019 alongside her friend, but, as these things usually go, it took on a life of its own. The two friends were catapulted into pop culture, and someone else not only got the credit but also got paid for it.

New York Times writer Taylor Lorenz did some digging into the origin of the Renegade dance and discovered that Harmon was responsible. Lorenz interviewed the teen for the Times, and word started to spread. Black Twitter caught wind of it, and it was a wrap.

K Camp took notice and filmed a video with Harmon and a friend doing the dance to his song and posted it on Twitter with a message on Valentine’s Day.

“Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world (sic),” he tweeted.

Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world. Tell the blogs eat it up! pic.twitter.com/HOo2jy5TAH — K CAMP (@kcamp) February 15, 2020

Now, fast-forward to the NBA All-Star celebrity game on Friday, Feb. 14. A group of three young White girls was being followed around the Wintrust Arena. Kids were going crazy for them. Turns out they are social media influencers known as the TikTok girls, and they were flown out to reap the rewards of their influence.

They probably were not aware of the swell of support Harmon was receiving at the same time for her dance creation. The NBA took notice and flew Harmon out on a day’s notice to receive her due in front of one of the biggest audiences in the world.

This moment makes Black History Month that much sweeter. Justice moving at the speed of social media is sweet. Hopefully, Harmon’s recognition grows into a monetized opportunity for the teen, who made her debut at NBA All-Star 2020 and also connected with the TikTok girls.

This may not be what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was speaking of directly, but it kind of is.

oh wow the tik tok girls already linked with the original creator of the renegade dance pic.twitter.com/Vr1gIeLcPX — alex. (@makeupIady) February 16, 2020