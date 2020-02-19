Beauty maven Stephanie Williams and BrowZnAround spa keeping eyebrows on fleek

Stephanie Williams is a beauty maven and eyebrow expert with more than 16 years of experience in the industry.

An esthetician licensed by the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners, she opened her Raleigh-based business, BrowZnAround Eyebrow Studio + Spa, in 2008 to create a luxurious atmosphere with affordable and accessible cosmetic services. BrowZnAround offers a comprehensive menu of brow sculpting and permanent cosmetic services by licensed estheticians.

Rolling out spoke with Williams about her eyebrow business BrowZnAround and more.

How did you get your start in the beauty industry?

Beauty was not my thing at all. Out of high school, I started doing an internship at a hair salon. That kind of sparked it all. However, I wasn’t into everything beauty, but I started doing eyebrows, waxing brows, and it went from there. I just kind of built on that and stayed within that industry of aesthetics.

You previously worked for Anastasia Beverly Hills. What was that experience like?

I worked at one of the flagship stores in Durham, North Carolina. I already had the background experience waxing brows. If you know her method, she uses stencils, so that was very different because I’ve always done freehand. I think stenciling is good for people just starting out. I met with some of the people on her team, and they gave me support with the line and from her. I try to think of everything as a learning experience. That was the last person that I worked for before, you know, working for myself.

